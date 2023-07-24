Essentials: What to pack for gym

By Letshego Zulu

A poorly stocked gym bag can wreck even the best of workouts.

To ensure you make the most of your time at the gym, here’s a list of workout essentials that every active person should be sure to pack.

Whether you are headed to a low-intensity yoga class or a sweat drenched high-intensity interval training session, here’s what you should pack:

1. Water bottle

Stay hydrated

Bring a water bottle and keep it with you as you move through the gym during the workout.

Depending on the facility, you might find drink holders on most cardio machines. Your water bottle doesn’t need to be expensive.

The aim is to stay hydrated so it doesn’t really matter what your bottle looks like.

Picture: iStock

2. Workout clothes

There is nothing more aggravating than forgetting a critical piece of workout gear. A missing pair of socks can turn another wise productive work out into a recipe for blisters and chafing.

Depending on your workout, some essential items to pack may include:

Clean underwear and/or sports bra.

Fresh pair of gym socks.

Headgear (e.g headband, hair tie or clip or a cap).

Swimsuit, swim cap and goggles.

Workout top and bottoms (shorts, sweatpants or leggings).

ALSO READ: Ear Infection: Signs, symptoms and treatment

Picture: iStock

3. Training gloves

If you are new to lifting weights, you might benefit from having a pair of weightlifting or training gloves on hand to protect and support your hands.

Callouses are inevitable in the lifting world, but a little protection from fingerless lifting gloves can help you dead lift, press or row a lot heavier and in comfort.

4. Headphones

A gym bag essential and often the difference between a workout being 10/10 or a 0, is a pair of headphones.

Whilst most gyms play upbeat gym bangers to get you pumped, sometimes the vibe has to be taken into your own hands, so put your headphones on and queue up your favourite high-tempo workout songs for motivation.

Picture: iStock

5. Shower essentials

If you like a post-workout shower, keep mini travel bottles of your favourite essentials in a plastic bag so you can pack them easily and find them quickly, without dealing with sticky spills in your gym bag.

Tip: Keep your gym shower routine super simple and save the conditioning hair masks for home.

What to pack: Towel. Shampoo/conditioner. Comb/brush

Tip: There are hair dryers in most gym locker rooms). Shower cap for an on-the go rinse off. Shower shoes like flip flops. Deodorant and other personal creams or oils.

Lock

You have got this on lock. Keep your hands free to push, pull and maybe even plank, so lock up all those items you don’t want with you on the gym floor.

Plus, it’s a good idea to keep the floor clear of any obstacles for you and your fellow gym goers.

Post workout snack

Picture: iStock

Don’t forget to pack a post-workout snack or two to refuel after your workout.

Pack some carbs to eat after a strength training workout to help restore your glycogen stores and fuel your body, and protein to help build and repair your muscles.

An ideal post-workout snack of carbs and proteins would be a banana and protein shake. It’s easy to overspend on kit, but this guide covers everything you will need to take to the gym – for less.

NOW READ: Pre- and post-workouts: Why they’re important