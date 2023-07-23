Sunday lunch: 3 fine-dining recipes paired with Steenberg wines

There is something so extraordinary about fine-dining – the textures and flavours that are masterfully combined to create a dish that explodes with flavour during every little bite.
Whether you just want to spoil your partner, impress your in-laws, or are having guests over for Sunday lunch; these three fine-dining dishes will tantalize your guests’ tastebuds.
Kerry Kilpin, the Executive Chef of Steenberg’s Tryn restaurant and Bistro Sixteen82, put together three recipes for The Citizen so readers can host their own fine-dining experience at home. She also suggests a Steenberg wine to pair with each dish.
How to put together your own fine-dining lunch at home
To start
Artichoke, Pea & Chevin Risotto
Ingredients
- 300ml good chicken or vegetable stock
- Boiling water
- Olive oil
- 1tsp chopped garlic
- 1 onion chopped
- 120g Arborio rice
- 1 tin artichokes drained and chopped
- 90ml Steenberg Rattlesnake Sauvignon Blanc
- 100g grated parmesan cheese
- 50g butter
- 100g peas
- 5g chopped basil
- 5g chopped parsley
- 1 log goats’ chevin
- Prawns, optional
Method
- Heat the stock in a pot to a simmer.
- In a second pot, sweat the onions and garlic in a little olive oil for 3 minutes without colouring. Add the rice and chopped artichokes and cook for a further 2 minutes or until the rice starts to become slightly translucent on the edges. Add the wine and stir until the rice thickens and half the wine has evaporated.
- Turn the heat down, gradually add the stock ladle by ladle. Stir occasionally. As the rice thickens up add more stock, you do not want it to get too thick. Cook for 15 – 20 minutes until the rice is cooked. (The grains should be white in colour but have a firm centre).
- Add the butter, peas, herbs and parmesan. Season to taste. If you find the rice is a bit thick, thin it down with a bit of stock or boiling water if you have used all your stock.
- To serve, crumble the goats’ chevin over the top and enjoy with a glass of Steenberg Rattlesnake Sauvignon Blanc.
Mains
Roast Pork Belly with Chardonnay & Pink Peppercorn Jus and Apple Slaw
Ingredients Pork belly roast:
- 1.2kg pork belly
- 5ml Maldon salt
- 2,5ml fennel seeds, crushed
- 1 pinch dried chilli
- Olive oil
How to make the pork belly
- Combine the fennel seeds, pinch of dried chilli and Maldon salt to make a salt rub for the pork belly.
- Score the rind of the pork belly with a sharp knife.
- Rub both the skin and flesh side of the pork belly with a little olive oil and season with salt rub (add more Maldon salt if you like salty crackling), making sure the oil and salt penetrate the scores.
- Place the pork belly on a wire rack inside a baking tray and cook at 240°C until the rind crackles and is golden brown for 30-40 minutes.
- Turn the oven down to 180°C and cook for 20-30 minutes or until the meat is soft with no resistance when you insert a skewer.
- Once cooked, let the roast rest for 10 minutes before slicing.
Ingredients Chardonnay and Pink Peppercorn jus
- 100g sugar
- 100ml chardonnay
- 5ml pink peppercorn
- 1 litre stock
- 100g butter
- 5g corn flour
- Salt
- Pepper
Method
- Caramelise the sugar until a deep golden brown, but not burnt. Add the wine and bring to the boil, add the stock and pink peppercorns. Bring to the boil and reduce until you have about 300ml of liquid. Blend and strain into another pot.
- Return to the heat, add the butter, thicken with corn flour and season with salt.
Ingredients Apple Slaw
- 1 Granny Smith apple, julienned
- 1 cup chiffonade red cabbage
- 100g chiffonade mange tout
- 2 spring onions, sliced
Ingredients Raspberry Vinaigrette
- 35ml raspberry vinegar
- 20ml honey
- 2 sprigs thyme, chopped
- Salt
- Pepper
- 200ml olive oil blend
Method
- In a bowl whisk the vinegar, honey and thyme together. Gradually add the oil while continuously whisking. Season with salt and pepper.
- Combine the slaw ingredients with the raspberry vinaigrette about 15 minutes before serving.
Serve a piece of pork belly on mash potato, pour the sauce next to the pork belly, and serve with the slaw. Enjoy with a glass of Steenberg Chardonnay.
Something sweet
Chocolate Sphere with vanilla bean ice cream
Strawberry Salad
- 200g strawberries chopped
- 10g basil chiffonade
- 20g icing sugar
- Combine the strawberries, basil and icing sugar.
- Set aside and allow to macerate for a few minutes before serving.
Chocolate Sphere
- Fondant mix
- 45g 70% chocolate melted
- 40g butter melted
- 1 egg
- 1 yolk
- 40g sugar
- 30g cake flour
- 100g panko bread crumbs
- 100g flour
- 2 eggs whisked
Method to make the spehere
- Whisk eggs and sugar until light and creamy, add the chocolate and butter.
- Fold in the flour. Pour into round moulds and freeze.
- Once the sphere is frozen, coat with flour, followed by egg, followed by bread crumbs. Repeat the process.
- To Serve: Deep fry the chocolate sphere in 180°Celsius oil until golden. Serve on the strawberry salad with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
*These recipes are courtesy of Steenberg and was created by Executive Chef, Kerry Kilpin.