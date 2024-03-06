Four things you can do to help you deal with your pollen allergy

For allergy sufferers, hay fever can result in an uncomfortable season, characterised by headaches and sneezing episodes. Here are five things you can do to help minimise the suffering.

Increased pollen counts is a major trigger of allergic reactions for many. Also known as seasonal rhinitis, a pollen allergy can make for a miserable season for sufferers. Some of the most common pollens are from birch trees and grass, and allergies to these can result in symptoms like sneezing, blocked noses and sore throats. While it may not be possible to counter this springtime ailment without the use of antihistamine medications, a few simple gestures can help make a difference.

Here are four practical tips you can use every day to relief your pollen allergy:

Ventilate your home at the optimal time

Even at the height of the pollen season, it’s still essential to air your home to refresh the ambient air. The best times to do so are before 9 am or after 8 pm, when the concentration of pollen in the air is lowest. During peak periods, it’s also advisable to avoid exposure to tobacco smoke. Tobacco smoke can act as an irritant and aggravate allergy symptoms.

Protect your eyes

Sunglasses aren’t just a fashion accessory, they can also function as an effective bulwark against pollen. They can help prevent these irritants from settling in the eye, thus avoiding redness and stinging. And don’t forget to clean them regularly to remove any pollen residue.

Tracking pollen on clothing

Pollen ends up landing on everything everywhere, including the fibers of your clothes. To reduce exposure from these surfaces, brush your clothes when you get home, leave your shoes at the entrance and take a shower to remove any pollen clinging to your skin. And don’t keep clothes worn outdoors in your bedroom.

When outside, cover sensitive areas

When you go out, remember to protect your face with sunglasses or a mask to reduce direct contact with pollen. Keep your car windows closed, especially if you’re driving through the countryside or forests. You can also buy a pollen filter, which you can attach to your car’s ventilation system.

