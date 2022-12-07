Don’t let that trifle ruin your holiday! How to manage heartburn this party season

Xanet Scheepers

We’ve dieted the whole year to enjoy all the delicious food we’ll be cooking during the festive season. Weight gain, however, is not the only down side of enjoying your favourite foods during the holidays. Heartburn is another really uncomfortable side effect you don’t want to get saddled up with while enjoying your favourite meals this December.

What is heartburn?

Heartburn is a form of indigestion that is often characterised by a burning sensation in the chest and throat and sometimes your upped abdomen.

“Heartburn occurs when stomach acid moves into the oesophagus, which is much less resistant to acid. This then leads to irritation and damage to the lining of the oesophagus, causing a physical burn,” explains Marli Botha, Over-the-Counter (OTC) Product Manager for Pharma Dynamics.

Is it serious?

While the occasional heartburn can happen to anyone, especially after overloading your digestive system with fatty, greasy, citrusy or tomato-based meals as well as sugary treats and alcohol, chronic heartburn should not be taken up as lightly.

Chronic heartburn is classified as having symptoms at least twice a week and does need medical intervention.

Botha explains that chronic heartburn is also termed as gastroesophageal reflux disease or GERD. She says aside from the classic burning sensation in the chest, GERD may also cause a bitter taste in the mouth, coughing, flatulence, excessive belching and wheezing.

ALSO SEE: Does the lemon and coffee recipe really work for weight loss?

How to manage heartburn

While the best way to manage and treat heartburn is to make changes to your diet and lifestyle, this can be tricky over the festive season.

Here’s how to escape heartburn and still enjoy the holiday foods:

Avoid overindulging. Moderation in both food and drink is the healthiest approach.

Eat more fibre as this will help your food to move more quickly through your digestive tract.

Prepare your gut by taking antacids or acid-suppressants like proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) before eating. Ask your pharmacist or doctor for advice. Many options are available over-the-counter.

Don’t eat too late and don’t go to bed with a full stomach.

Avoid food and drink that can trigger heartburn. Chocolate, caffeine, alcohol and soft drinks should be enjoyed sparingly.

Eat slowly by putting your fork down between bites.

Wear loose-fitting clothes that don’t constrict your abdomen.

Wait at least two hours after a meal before you exercise, giving your stomach time to empty.

Reduce stress as this can also bring on heartburn.

Don’t smoke. Nicotine weakens the valve that separates your stomach and oesophagus.

Foods to help stave off heartburn

While there’s bound to be lots of delicious, fatty foods on your festive season menu, including some of the below foods can help to bring some relieve from heartburn:

Whole grains like oats and brown rice

Sweet potatoes

Carrots and beet

Green veggies like asparagus, broccoli and green beans.

Also incorporate food that are more alkaline, such as cauliflower, bananas, melon and nuts. Watery food, like watermelon, cucumber, celery and lettuce, also help to dilute the acid in the stomach.

NOW READ: Recipe of the day: Cheeseboard ideas for your spreads and crackers