HBO series on Showmax heats up ice cube sex

By Hein Kaiser

Online searches for the term ice cube sex has rocketed after the debut episode of HBO’s The Idol. Currently streaming on Showmax, the series got pulses racing and viewers hot under the collar about temperature sex. Worldwide, Google searches for ‘ice cube sex’ rocketed by close to 500%.

In the show, a nightclub owner runs an ice cube northward, along the legs, thighs and into the underwear of Lily Rose Depp, who plays an aspiring singer Jocelyn in the series. And while it’s not shown, imagination implies that the ice cube took Jocelyn to a very happy place.

What is Ice Cube Sex?

Ice cube sex is part of a greater chapter in sensual play called Temperature Play. It’s all about using varying temperatures to evoke physical responses from your lover’s, often leading to heightened sensations and pleasure. This can vary from the touch of an ice cube to the warmth of melted wax, temperature play can be both stimulating and relaxing. Essentially it manipulates the body’s sense of touch.

Our skin is incredibly sensitive to temperature changes; so temperature play, and this instance, ice cube sex, can produce titillating effects. The combination of anticipation, surprise, and the physical sensations involved can be exhilarating and a massive turn-on.

Pippa Murphy, a relationship and sex expert at Condoms.uk said: “Naturally, placing an ice cube on the skin creates a contrast in temperature which heightens the sensitivity of the skin and, therefore, creates a pleasurable sensation. For example, you could suck on an ice cube before kissing your partner or performing oral sex.”

Alternatively, hot wax from an aromatic candle can introduce heat-play. Soy Lites, for example, deliver aromatics while its hot wax turns into a massage oil that can be sensually applied between partners, soothing away stress and flowing into heightened arousal and some very hot loving.

Using a warm towel or heated massage oil like Soy Lites, caress your partner’s body. Then introduce a temperature change. The contrast between cold and the heat can be especially thrilling. Be cautious with the temperature; it should be warm, not hot, to avoid burns.

Temperature play and in particular ice cube sex presents a safe and erotic introduction to temperature play and greater sexual wellness.

“I love recommending to people that they should introduce an ice cube during foreplay as the coldness of the ice cube adds an element of surprise, and can build anticipation in intimate moments, therefore, building more excitement and desire,” said Murphy. She suggested that this could include inserting an ice cube into the vagina for increased sexual pleasure.

Ice cubes can be inserted into either the anus or the vagina, or to enhance oral sex, the mouth. Murphy cautioned though that when inserting ice cubes into sensitive areas, lovers should cover them with a condom as they can stick to the vagina or anal walls and create painful ice burns.

“However, if you’re just rubbing the ice cubes on your partner’s body, feel free to wrap the ice cube in a thin cloth instead. This will create a barrier whilst still allowing enough of a cold, sensual sensation to come through,” she said.

Ice cube sex virgins should start slowly, suggested Murphy. She noted: “I’d recommend starting slowly and rubbing the ice cube on less sensitive areas of the body. If your partner feels comfortable with this chilling sensation, you can then move onto their erogenous zones whilst paying attention to their response. If they feel comfortable enough, you can insert it into the sensual area that they would enjoy the most.”

A few ways to slowly ease into ice cube sex or temperature play include having one partner place an ice cube in their mouth before performing oral sex. The contrast between the warm mouth and the cold ice can create a range of sensations that can be extremely stimulating for the receiving partner.

Try an ice cube massage by using ice cubes to give your partner a sensual massage. As the ice melts, it turns into water which can be used as a lubricant for your hands to glide smoothly over your partner’s body. Focus on erogenous zones but be sure to keep the ice moving to avoid overexposure to the cold.

Changing between warm and cold sensations can be equally as arousing. After using an ice cube on your partner’s skin, warm up your hands by rubbing them together or using a warm cloth, and then touch the areas you just cooled down with the ice. The sudden change from cold to warm can be extremely exhilarating.

Up the ante with some nipple play and gently rub an ice cube around the nipples. This can be particularly stimulating as the nipples are often more sensitive to temperature changes.

It could lead to mind-blowing orgasms, orally, vaginally and anally.

Murphy said that the cold sensation from ice cubes can cause blood vessels to constrict, which is then followed by dilation when the ice is removed.

“This can increase blood flow and arousal in the erogenous zones, such as your nipples, neck, wrists and more. Overall, this makes you more aroused which has so many benefits from lowering your blood pressure, improving your immune system, lowering your chances of heart disease, and of course increasing your libido.”

Ice cube sex and temperature play can be an incredible kinky segue in sex, but, said Murphy, always talk about it with your partner first.

Murphy suggested how to raise sexual desires and naughties with your partner: “Ask them if they have a fantasy they’d like to try, and then explain what turns you on. Talk about how it makes you feel and describe what you would like them to do. Also, make sure to invite them to ask any questions. This is why it’s important to ask them when you’re not currently in the midst of having sex, as it allows them to really think about it and create an informed decision.”