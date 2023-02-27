Kids and beginners on bikes: The ABC’s of cycling

Letshego Zulu

Cycling is fast becoming a family sport, enjoyed by all ages, from kids as young as one to grown-ups as old as 80 (if not older).

Getting kids started has often become tricky for some parents, especially first-time parents who aren’t cyclists themselves

Back in the day a child would be bought a tricycle with training wheels and eventually (one day) the training wheels would be removed and the child would be pushed around while trying to learn how to balance on two wheels.

‘Balance bikes’

Times have changed and what I call “elementary cycling” has evolved. On the market, there are now bicycles called balance bikes that are proving to be the easiest and quickest transition for kids into the sport of cycling.

Balance bikes are essentially an upgrade from the traditional scooter where you use your feet to propel you forward. In essence, a balance bike is a bicycle with no pedals and no training wheels. You put your feet on the ground and you propel yourself forward. The great thing about balance bikes is that they teach your child to master the art of balancing on two and once that phase is on point, your child can move straight into a normal bicycle without training wheels

The problem with training wheels is that they create a false sense of security for kids and because of that, they become reluctant to have them removed.

So basically a kid should go from a traditional scooter (the black one) to a balance bike, to a normal bike without training wheels.

Father puts helmet on son before going cycling | Picture: iStock

This is a much faster progression plan that can be easily managed by parents – a cycling coach is not necessarily necessary.

Cycling for adults who’ve never done it before

For adults it’s a slightly different approach, especially those who have never been on a bicycle in their youth. There aren’t any manufacturers who make balance bikes for grown-ups, neither are there traditional scooters for adults.

The easiest way to start someone completely new to cycling is to lower the bike saddle low enough for the feet to touch the ground.

If possible, remove the pedals from the crank. This way, you can start by propelling yourself (just as kids do) using your feet to push forward, and learn the art of balancing on the two wheels.

Once you get the hang of it, it’s time to lift the saddle until you touch the ground with the tips of your toes and the pedals are reattached. You may need another adult to support you as you learn to pedal and balance at the same time.

Alternatively, there are many companies or cycling clinics that teach adults to cycle, and even bike shops that offer the service. So please enquire.

Companies that provide learn-to-cycle clinics offer basic cycling skills, cycling workshops and group rides. The equipment you need is a bicycle, a helmet, padded cycling tights and gloves.

– Zulu is a qualified biokineticist and co-founder of Pop Up Gym. Follow her on Instagram @letshego.zulu; Twitter: @letshegom; Facebook Letshego Zulu.

