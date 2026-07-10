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PODCAST: South Africa’s TikTok supplement culture and wellness red flags

Picture of Kaunda Selisho Picture of Kaunda Selisho

By Kaunda Selisho and Shaun Holland

2 minute read

10 July 2026

06:15 pm

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Dr Hellen Khasten joins Kaunda Selisho on 'The Lifestyle Scene' podcast to chat about South Africa's TikTok supplement culture and wellness red flags.

This week, we’re getting into something that’s basically taken over everyone’s “For You” page – online supplement culture and the wild world of social media health recommendations.

Greens powders. Magnesium glycinate. Some random root from TikTok that’s apparently going to fix your skin, your sleep, your hormones, and your love life all at once.

Mzansi influencers and overseas wellness gurus alike are out here turning their morning routines into full pharmacy line-ups, and somehow we’re all watching, screenshotting, and adding things to cart.

But here’s the real question – are people actually taking all of this stuff every day, or is it mostly for the aesthetic and the algorithm? Is this genuine wellness, or is it expensive pee dressed up as self-care? And in a country where access to healthcare and information looks so different depending on where you are, what does it mean when “wellness” gets sold to us as a 12-step pill regimen?

In this episode, we are joined by Dr Hellen Khasten – a South African medical doctor and clinical practitioner. She is highly regarded for her engaging health advocacy, where she frequently breaks down complex medical topics on accessible platforms.

Listen to all episodes and subscribe to stay up to date.

The Lifestyle Scene Podcast Host: Kaunda Selisho
Podcast Producer: Kaunda Selisho
Director, Editor, Engineer: Shaun Holland
Production Assistant, Second Camera: Casilan Scott

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