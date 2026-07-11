PODCAST: New Toyota Hilux catches up to Ford Ranger ride quality

Series of hardware updates make Mzansi's most popular bakkie as good as its ever been.

The Toyota Hilux is South Africa’s best-selling bakkie, but it was the current generation Ford Ranger that moved the goalposts in terms of ride quality since its introduction in 2022.

Toyota has now closed that gap between the bakkie and its biggest rival in the form of the ninth-generation Hilux. While it still rides on the IMV platform, a series of hardware updates have made it as good as ever.

The enhancements include extensive changes to the bakkie’s suspension and mounting systems, as well as the inclusion of electric power steering for the first time.

New Toyota Hilux makes Pitstop

On this week’s episode of The Citizen Motoring‘s Pitstop podcast, we discuss the changes made to the new Hilux. And how it now stacks up against the Ranger in terms of ride quality.

The new Hilux is again offered in 2.4 (from 2027) and 2.8-litre GD-6 turbodiesel powertrains that respectively produce 110kW/400Nm and 150kW/500Nm. The remapped six-speed automatic gearbox results in enhanced shifting.

The mild hybrid 48-volt system again features on the flagship Legend. The system bolsters the 2.8-litre mill with an 8.5kW/65Nm electric motor generator, lithium-ion battery and DC/DC converter.

Smashing new looks

The ninth-generation model is also a major step-up in terms of styling, both on the outside and inside.

The new Toyota Hilux features distinctively slimmer LED headlamps, a wider and more assertive front grille and stronger visual proportions. At the rear there is a redesigned tailgate with new LED light clusters.

Inside, the new model gets the same interior as the Land Cruiser Prado. It features a new steering wheel and gear shifter, rectangular air vents and two-piece dashboard.

Top-end models also get a 12.3-inch infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. Base grades feature an 8-inch infotainment screen and 7-inch analog display meter.