Weight loss dreams vs reality: 2025’s goals are bigger than ever

With fad diets, frustration, and long-term commitment in the mix, the real challenge to drop the weight is making it last.

The weight-loss push is on. However, lasting change takes more than willpower. Picture: iStock

Forget dropping a few kilos. Many Americans aim for a major transformation in 2025. A new survey reveals that the average person trying to lose weight wants to shed a staggering 29 pounds (13 kg)!

With 81% eager to hit their goal as soon as possible, the reality of weight loss still looms large, as 79% admit it’s a long-term commitment.

The survey of 2 000 adults trying to lose weight conducted by Talker Research for Medifast shows that most have tried multiple times. In fact, one in five (21%) has attempted weight loss at least five times over the past five years.

Quick fixes vs long-term success

In their rush to slim down, 44% admitted to falling for fad diets, while 51% said they would prioritise weight loss at any cost.

However, it’s not just about the scale – 24% described the journey as more emotional than a breakup, and 74% said frustration over slow progress was their biggest struggle.

Many feel stuck, with 37% doubting they have the tools to succeed.

Role of weight loss medications

Interest in weight loss medications is growing, with 55% aware of these options and 38% using them. However, while 31% say the medication has helped, it’s no magic fix – 65% believe it works best alongside lifestyle changes.

Cost (56%) and availability (34%) remain major barriers, yet 57% say they’d consider using weight loss medications if access was easier. Even so, nearly half (45%) acknowledge that medication alone won’t get them to their ultimate goal.

The key to lasting results

Regarding real, sustainable weight loss, most agreed that healthy habits, not shortcuts, delivered lasting results (73%). Respondents were willing to commit to:

✅ Healthy eating (73%);

🏋️ Regular exercise (72%); and

💤 Better sleep (55%).

“Weight loss medications can be helpful, but they’re just one piece of the puzzle,” said Dan Chard, CEO of Medifast. “A balanced approach that includes nutrition and lifestyle changes is key.”

Dr Satya Jonnalagadda, Medifast’s vice president of scientific and clinical affairs, echoed this: “Research shows that consistent effort and sustainable habits lead to long-term success. Small, manageable changes make a big impact over time.”

