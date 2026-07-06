How Jacobs Coffee is bringing fans together through shared viewing moments

The FIFA World Cup has always been more than just a football tournament.

It is a global football celebration that unites people across cultures, languages, and generations.

Every four years, homes and public viewing spaces come alive with the excitement of cheering for favourite teams, celebrating unforgettable goals and sharing the highs and lows of every match.

Amid these memorable moments, often underscored during the knockout stages of the tournament, one familiar companion continues to play an unexpected yet important role. You guessed it right: coffee.

Picture: Supplied

Coffee has evolved beyond being a simple morning beverage or a pick-me-up throughout the day. During this tournament, it has become a symbol of connection, conversation, and community.

Whether it is an early morning kick-off or a late-night thriller, a freshly brewed cup of coffee helps create the perfect atmosphere for fans to come together and enjoy the game.

Fixtures often take place across different time zones, meaning fans wake up early or stay up late to catch every minute of the action.

Coffee provides the energy needed to remain alert throughout the ninety minutes and beyond, ensuring supporters never miss a crucial goal, dramatic penalty or game-changing moment.

From a decaf to the creamy Vanilla Cappuccino and classic Krönung, Jacobs adds every cup of warmth and excitement to the viewing experience.

Coffee brings people together because it creates natural opportunities for people to connect, talk and spend time with one another.

While the drink itself is simple, the rituals and experiences surrounding it often encourage meaningful social interaction.

These shared experiences often spark new friendships built around a mutual love of football and great coffee.

This football tournament creates stories worth telling. Discussions about stunning goals, controversial referee decisions, rising stars and winner predictions continue long after the final whistle. Coffee naturally becomes the centrepiece of these conversations.

Whether gathered around a kitchen table or hosting friends at home, people find themselves connecting over both football and coffee. The beverage creates a relaxed environment where conversations flow just as smoothly as the match highlights.

Coffee moments strengthen relationships and create memories that last long after the World Cup trophy has been lifted.

Years later, fans often remember not only the winning goals but also the laughter, conversations and shared cups of coffee that kept them company.

“At its heart, football is about unity. It connects people from different backgrounds through a shared love of the beautiful game.

“Coffee complements this spirit perfectly by creating moments where people can pause, connect, celebrate victories and support one another through defeats”, says Domaine Rautenbach, Senior Brand Manager at Jacobs.

As the FIFA World Cup continues to captivate billions of fans around the globe, one thing remains constant: every unforgettable match becomes even more meaningful when experienced together over a cup of coffee.

As the tournament continues to unfold throughout the knockout stages, Jacobs is brewed for the fans and is keeping South Africa awake, one match at a time.

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