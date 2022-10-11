Daily hack: How to book an appointment at Home Affairs in South Africa

There is nothing more frustrating than having to spend the day queuing at a Home Affairs office for your smart ID card, a passport, a marriage certificate, a birth certificate or even just to replace any of the above documents when they are lost or stolen.
Another very frustrating practice that’s common among those who have money to throw around is paying individuals to que for them before they simply sweep in and go through the process while you have been waiting all day.
To save time, prevent long ques and to eradicate corruption, Home Affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi announced in August that The Department of Home Affairs has extended its online Branch Appointment Booking System (BABS) to 56 offices, following its launch in June to process smart ID cards and passport applications.
The minister said that the department also plans to introduce branches in shopping centres to ease the load on current offices.
How to make a Home Affair online booking:
- Visit services.dha.gov.za
- Submit your ID number and click ‘next’
- Enter your details as they appear on your South African identity document and authenticate
- Click on Schedule appointment
- Select your province and city
- Choose your product type. It is currently only possible to make an online booking for your passport or smart ID card.
- Choose your date range for the days you are available to attend an appointment
- Click on ‘find slots’ and choose your date and time from the available time slots
- Submit.
- Go to your selected Home Affairs branch at the time of your appointment with the necessary documentation and fees.
Can you apply for your smart ID and passport at your bank?
There are currently 26 approved bank branches available where South African can apply for their smart ID card or passport.
An online application and booking is necessary before you can visit one of the below bank branches to apply for your smart ID and passport.
- Absa Centurion Lifestyle Centre
- Absa Sandton City
- Absa Port Elizabeth
- Absa Key West
- Discovery Bank Sandton
- FNB Burgersfort
- FNB Greeenpoint
- FNB Centurion Lifestyle
- FNB Lynnwood
- FNB Merchant Place
- FNB Portside
- FNB The Glen
- FNB Cornubia
- Investec Bank Sandton
- Nedbank Arcadia
- Nedbank Sandown
- Nedbank Constantia Kloof
- Nedbank St George’s Mall
- Nedbank Nelspruit Crossing
- Standard Bank Centurion
- Standard Bank Killarney Mall
- Standard Bank Simmonds Street
- Standard Bank Canal Walk
- Standard Bank Jubilee Mall
- Standard Bank Kingsmead
- Standard Bank Newton Park
- Standard Bank Promenade Mall
*Compiled by Xanet Scheepers