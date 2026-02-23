‘The hardest day of my life’: Black Diamond’s Danya Devs lays his mother to rest [PICS]

Devs is one half of the popular music duo Black Diamond.

Musician Danya Devs laid his mother to rest over the weekend.

In a statement issued on his behalf on Friday, Devs’ team said his mother passed away on 16 February.

“While in Durban for scheduled performances, Danya received a call on Sunday night to urgently return home. He remained by her side, and she peacefully passed away the following morning,” the statement said.

ALSO READ: Tributes pour in for ‘Bad Boys’ and ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ star Eric Dane

Honouring his mother

After the burial on Saturday, Devs shared a heartfelt message on social media.

“Yesterday was the hardest day of my life. I laid my mother to rest,” he wrote.

Picture: Facebook/Danya Devs

He said he honoured her through music and dance, which he described as the way she raised and understood him.

“I honoured her the only way I know how – through song and through dance. That’s how she raised me. That’s how she understood me,” he said.

He also reflected on his parents’ relationship, saying they taught him love.

“My father loved my mother sincerely and deeply. Even in her final days, he still remembered Valentine’s Day and brought her flowers, just two days before she passed,” he wrote.

“That kind of love is something I will carry with me forever.”

Black Diamond duo Danya Devs and Ndu Browns. Picture: Facebook/Danya Devs

Bayede album tour

Devs is preparing for his album tour, which is scheduled to begin on 28 February in Cape Town and end on 27 March in Port Edward.

His album Bayede was released on 26 January this year.

Despite his loss, Devs said the tour would continue as planned.

“To my fans and supporters, please bear with me during this time. I am grieving, but I will try my best to continue giving you my art – the way my mother would have wanted,” he said.

“She believed in this journey. She saw a glimpse of what Bayede is becoming. In her honour, I will continue with the tour and upcoming media. We continue the Bayede journey together.”

NOW READ: ‘Survival of the fittest’: ‘God’s Work’ brings complexities of the homeless to JFF [VIDEO]