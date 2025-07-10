A Zulu in New York: Maskandi artist Khuzani Mpungose enjoys time in the US [PICS]

Khuzani linked up with retired footballer Siphiwe Tshabalala, who is also at the Fifa Club World Cup in the US.

In the classic 90s track Jamaican in New York, Jamaican performer Shinehead sings about how much of an alien he feels in the US city.

However, for South African leading Maskandi artist Khuzani Mpungose, things seem to be going swimmingly well for him in the US as he enjoys the Fifa Club World Cup.

Sightseeing: Khuzani at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. Picture: khuzani_mpungose/Instagram

Khuzani at the Club World Cup

Khuzani was at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey when Chelsea took on Brazilian side Fluminense.

The Imbongolo singer watched as the English side won, sharing a moment with a Chelsea fan who Khuzani said was from Libya.

Adorned in leopard skin, Khuzani said the Libyan warmly embraced him.

All love: Khuzani with a Chelsea fan during the Fifa Club World Cup. Picture: khuzani_mpungose/Instagram

Khuzani also attended the semi-final match between European champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Real Madrid.

He linked up with retired footballer Siphiwe Tshabalala, who has also watched a few games at the World Cup.

Amakhosi: Former Kaizer Chiefs player Siphiwe Tshabalala with Khuzani outside the stadium. Picture: khuzani_mpungose/Instagram

Wearing the Madrid kit, Khuzani sat in the stands with fellow supporters of the Spanish giants.

His team was thrashed 4-0, leaving the artist to joke that he should’ve posted his photos holding the Madrid flag before the game started.

Zulu Madridista: Khuzani showing his support for Real Madrid. Picture: khuzani_mpungose/Instagram

Maskandi’s growth

Recent data from music streaming platform Spotify revealed that Gen Z, born between 1997 and 2012, has led the resurgence of traditional music, including Maskandi, over the last two years.

Maskandi music is a type of isiZulu folk music that occasionally incorporates Western influences, such as electronic beats.

At the core of the Maskandi sound are the guitar riffs and, occasionally, the concertina sound that guide the tune.

Khuzani is one of the most prominent artists included in the Bhinca Nation playlist, which has been the go-to destination for contemporary Maskandi music.

The playlist has grown by more than 3 000% since 2022 and now averages more than 2 million streams each month, according to the streaming platform.

