Durban bride gets wedding dress upgrade after gown theft

By Bonginkosi Tiwane

There are many superstitions that surround a wedding dress, but being robbed of your wedding gown in the CBD could be a good omen if Jennine Naidoo’s story is anything to go by.

Naidoo made headlines last week after her bridal frock was stolen in the Durban CBD while in traffic, on a road synonymous with smash and grabs. The soon-to-be bride took to Facebook to share her joy at receiving a better dress to replace the stolen one.

NOW READ: Bride-to-be’s wedding dress stolen in Durban CBD

Feeling blessed

“Today I had the most amazing opportunity of replacing my stolen dress with something that is 1000X better than what I had lost,” said Naidoo on her Facebook.

Radio station East Coast Radio managed to get Naidoo a sponsored dress from bridal outlet, Bride&co.

“As I walked into the store today I was so overwhelmed. Another blessing was awaiting me when I was showered with even more gifts and sweet gestures from a sweet lady who had listened to me on ECR and wanted to add extra joy to my experience with Bride and Co.” wrote Naidoo.

Happy bride: Naaido with the new dress from Bride & Co. Picture: Jennine Naidoo/ Facebook.

“I can’t even begin to explain how God has been blessing me this past week but all I can do is thank him for all he has done.”

“I am truly blessed, and not just because I’ve been blessed with sponsors, gifts etc but, because what was meant to take away my peace only gave me bountiful joy and what was supposed to bring about distraction in my whole wedding experience only brought about even more excitement and encouragement!”

ALSO READ: Have a sensitive stomach? Try these16 steps to prevent stomach flu

How Jennine Naidoo’s wedding dress was stolen

The dress was stolen on West Street as she and her father drove to their family business.

“West Street is considered a dangerous area and is also known for smash and grabs at the robots. So, my dad and I were cautious when turning onto the street,” said Naidoo.

“He [father] checked his side mirrors rigorously but when he checked his rear-view mirror, he started shouting. That was when I turned around to check what he had been looking at,” said Naidoo. The dress which she purchased for R4 000 was valued at R15 000.

She said when she looked back through the glass all she saw were two hands reaching into the back of their bakkie and taking the dress out the back.

“He [the thief] must’ve forced the back door open because we had locked it. When I looked over my shoulder, I saw a man walking near the van. I’m sure they were working together because of the way he smirked at me,” said Naidoo.

The wedding is expected to take place this weekend.

NOW READ: Line-up of SA gospel artists performing at Replenishment Concert 2023 revealed