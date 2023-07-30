Kelly Khumalo’s fashion look keeps it casual

By Thami Kwazi

Not one to post her fashion looks often, we take a peek into Kelly Khumalo’s casual easy-to-wear wardrobe.

The Empini singer opens up everything about her life on her Life with Kelly reality show on Showmax, which keeps us guessing between seasons.

She also recently gave birth to baby Luna, and has two other children.

Winter Warmers

Kelly was all set for winter while dressed in a short black lycra jumpsuit and a yellow fluffy jacket.

The ‘teddy bear’ or shaggy fleece jacket look became fashionable in the 2022 fashion scene for winter pull-overs.

She dresses up the look with yellow eyeglasses and a braided top knot.

Matching mommy

Kelly appears in her house clothes with her daughter Thingo, whom she shares with late Pirates soccer hero Senzo Meyiwa.

Little Thingo, who is reported to have inherited her father’s soccer skills, was featured in Life with Kelly, where she captured many viewers’ hearts with her innocent and curious personality.

Kelly is dressed in camouflage joggers and an olive-green T-shirt, while Thingo is dressed in an ochre-coloured tracksuit with dinosaur embossing and white sneakers – a charming style for any day.

In another photo, she’s posing with Thingo, who has creatively beaded braids.

In a Mickey Mouse tracksuit and a black and white jumper, Thingo’s dresses are age-appropriate and adorable.

Fashion that fits

Here, Kelly goes for a walk with her new baby Luna while dressed entirely in black.

Her outfit consists of a black crochet beret, a black waterfall jersey, dark leggings and white sneakers.

This is comparable to her daughter’s style, as she is not scared to repeat clothing styles.

Her photograph is enhanced by the baby’s black fabric stroller.

