Mall creates smiles with toys again this year, aiming for 3500 donations or more

Clearwater Mall is once again spreading joy this festive season, aiming to collect even more toys for children in need through the Safripol Toy Campaign.

Following the success of last year’s initiative, which saw over 2,000 toys donated, the mall has set a new goal of gathering 3,500 toys or more in 2024.

One toy, twice the joy

The campaign, running from 1 November 2024 to 15 January 2025, invites people to donate pre-loved toys, giving them a second life in the hands of children who may not otherwise experience the magic of receiving a special gift.

Kelly Belman, General Manager of Clearwater Mall, said this year they are focused on collecting high-quality donations to make an even greater impact.

“We believe every toy has the potential to create lasting memories. Through this campaign, we’re ensuring those memories continue.

“This campaign is a chance for all of us to give back. Whether you’re a parent, grandparent, or just someone with a spare toy, your donation will help shape a future filled with smiles and sustainability,” he added.

Last year, the mall collected over 2,250 toys, which were distributed to children’s homes and early childhood development centres through The Angel Network, the campaign’s non-profit partner.

This year, Clearwater Mall is challenging the community to exceed that number, aiming to make the 2024 campaign bigger and better.

The campaign isn’t just about giving toys – it’s about creating memories for children and promoting sustainability.

“By donating, you’re not just spreading happiness but also helping to protect the environment,” Belman said.

He explained that donating gently used toys reduces waste and fosters a culture of reuse, benefiting both the community and the planet.

The campaign’s three core goals

The campaign has three core goals: spreading joy, supporting sustainability, and shaping a better future.

Each donated toy spreads joy by bringing smiles to children who may not otherwise have access to such treasures, supports sustainability by reducing waste and contributing to a more eco-friendly future, and shapes a better future by helping create a brighter, more responsible world for the next generation.

Clearwater Mall invites everyone to drop off pre-loved toys at designated collection points located at Entrance 2 and Entrance 7. The toys will be cleaned and prepared before being distributed to children in need.

