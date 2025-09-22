Mandla Mthembu dies at 68 after stroke complications

Businessman Mandla Elliot Mthembu, the former husband of actress and television personality Khanyi Mbau, has died at the age of 68.

Businessman Mandla Mthembu’s family has confirmed that he passed away in New York on 21 September after suffering complications from a stroke. He was admitted to the hospital after falling ill and later suffered a second, fatal stroke.

“Throughout his life, Mr Mthembu was known for his entrepreneurial spirit, his contribution to South Africa’s business landscape, and his commitment to the values of the ANC. His legacy will be remembered by many across the country,” the family said in a statement.

They have requested privacy during this time of mourning.

Mthembu leaves behind six children: Melusi, Nelisiwe, Onentando, Ntando, Khanukani and Sibongile.

A life in the spotlight

South African TV personality Khanyi Mbau and her business tycoon former husbans Mandla Mthembu, Picture via Gallo/Getty

Mthembu gained national attention in 2006 when he entered into a customary marriage with South African TV personality Khanyi Mbau, who is more than 20 years his junior. Their relationship was glamorous and highly public, defined by luxury cars, designer clothes, and a R100 000 per month Sandton apartment.

They were often seen jetting off on overseas trips and flaunting their wealth, quickly becoming one of the country’s most talked-about couples.

However, behind the glitz their marriage was troubled.

Allegations of abuse and heated disputes surfaced, and the pair eventually separated in 2009.

After the spotlight faded

While Mbau’s career continued to grow in the entertainment industry, Mthembu retreated from public life. Once known for extravagance, he lived more quietly in later years, making few public appearances.

Though controversial, Mthembu was regarded as a figure who made his mark in both political and business circles. To those who knew him, he was remembered as outspoken, charismatic and sometimes enigmatic.

His death closes the chapter on a man whose name was once linked to opulence and scandal, but whose life ended far from the headlines.