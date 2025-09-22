‘The story’s not over’: Themba on drama and the reunion of Married at First Sight Mzansi

As the recommitment ceremony looms, star groom Themba Khosa opens up about Nelisa, fatherhood and what to expect from the explosive reunion.

Married at First Mzansi has kept viewers glued to the screen for 12 weeks, topping social media trends with every episode.

For 12 weeks straight, Married at First Mzansi has been one of the most talked-about reality shows in the country.

Every Sunday night, the rollercoaster of arranged marriages, unfiltered drama and raw emotions has had Mzansi debating love, loyalty and commitment.

Next week’s recommitment ceremony, airing Sunday, 28 September at 5.30PM on Mzansi Magic and streaming on Showmax, promises to raise the stakes even higher.

Among the standout couples this season are Themba Khosa and Nelisa Ntabeni, whose journey has been marked by highs, lows and unforgettable confrontations.

In the latest episode, their marriage faced its toughest test yet, leaving viewers questioning whether the two will make it to the reunion as a united front.

ALSO READ: Lauryn Hill and Wyclef Jean rock custom Thebe Magugu fashion at Delicious Fest

We caught up with Themba, the man at the centre of it all, to talk about why he joined the experiment, his relationship with Nelisa and what fans can expect from the much-anticipated reunion, airing Sunday, 5 October at 5pm.

On why he joined the show:

“I was genuinely ready to settle down. I’ve been through enough in life to know what I want and I thought this could be a real way to find someone who matches me. I know it sounds wild to marry a stranger, but I came in with an open heart.”

On preparing for the experiment:

“I took time to reflect on who I am and what I bring into a relationship. I came prepared to be honest with myself and my partner.”

On seeing himself on screen:

“Yoh, it’s been a lot. There were times I cringed, but also moments where I was proud of how I handled things. It’s humbling, hey.”

On Nelisa’s first impression:

“She looked stunning. That first moment is something I’ll never forget. You’ve got all these nerves and then boom, there she is walking down the aisle. I thought she looked really beautiful.”

On the reunion:

“I’m taking time to reflect and process everything. I want to come into that space calm, respectful and ready to own my part. It’s not about defending myself, it’s about telling my truth and hearing others out too.”

On why viewers should keep watching:

“Because the story’s not over. There’s still so much that happens, real challenges, real emotions. People will see how things shift and grow. And trust me, the reunion is going to be something else.”

On clarifying his side of the story:

“Definitely. I think some things didn’t come across the way they actually happened. Some moments were more complex than what people saw. So I’d like the chance to clear that up and be heard properly.”

Themba also shared that his wife and children are building a bond that gives him hope.

“My kids and wife love each other, even though they haven’t spent a lot of time together. I can see a happy family in the future.”