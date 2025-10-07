Maxhosa Africa showcases at Paris Fashion Week as founder wins in SA Fashion Awards

Laduma Ngxokolo was awarded the outstanding contribution to fashion award at the inaugural SA Fashion Awards.

In a true definition of a throwback, the internationally recognised South African fashion brand Maxhosa Africa has reimagined some of the brand’s biggest items in its recent collection.

“The name of the collection is called Izipho Zabadala [gifts from the ancestor]. The collection is basically a retrospect of what we’ve been creating over the past 15 years,” said founder Laduma Ngxokolo.

Maxhosa Africa is a cultural luxury brand founded in 2010, drawing on and evolving traditional Xhosa beadwork aesthetics.

Over the years, the brand has expanded its vision to embrace and reimagine aesthetics from diverse African cultures.

Maxhosa beginnings honoured in Paris

The brand showcased its latest collection at the Paris Fashion Week over the weekend.

“The concept approach that we took with it was to reimagine some of the most successful looks that we had in terms of sales, in terms of the ones that people gravitated towards more to,” said Ngxokolo.

The brand is manufactured in Africa using local resources, driven by a core value of contributing to the growth of the African economy.

“So we’re creating a collection of retrospects and showcasing it in a format of us as the designers and a team at Maxhosa packaging it as special gifts for our ancestors.”

This wasn’t the first showcase in Paris this year. In March, Maxhosa presented its Umbulelo [Thanksgiving] collection at the Paris Fashion Week, for the Fall/Winter collection.

The Izipho Zabadala was a Spring/Summer collection.

Last year, the luxury brand became the only African brand on the official Paris Fashion Week schedule. In 2024, the fashion brand did two seasons: in March and September.

The Umbulelo collection was a celebration of the brand’s 10-year journey.

“For us, this is a thanksgiving to our patrons, our culture, our ancestors — to those who have supported us,” said MaXhosa MD Lihle Nqini, speaking to Newzroom Afrika.

Laduma Ngxokolo wins at SA Fashion Awards

While he was preoccupied with the Paris Fashion Week, Ngxokolo was awarded the outstanding contribution to fashion award at the inaugural SA Fashion Awards.

The South Africa Fashion Awards, produced by Republic Africa in association with the World Fashion Awards, honours the designers, brands, and creators shaping the evolution of African fashion.

The annual event is part of Republic International Group’s global fashion ecosystem, spanning 15 countries and celebrates authenticity, creativity and cultural excellence.

Other winners on the night include Gert-Johan Coetzee, who was awarded the outstanding contribution to fashion award 2025, sneaker brand Bathu won the best footwear brand and Boys of Soweto won the best streetwear brand.

