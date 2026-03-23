More than golf: Calvin Harris, Carpo and other must-see highlights from LIV Golf Steyn City (VIDEO)

The LIV Golf at Steyn City combined sport and lifestyle in a memorable event, complete with Calvin Harris and star-studded fun.

Comedian and television personality Solomon More, popularly known as Carpo, brought his signature humour and effortless style to the buzzing LIV Golf tournament. He proved that the sport is fast becoming a lifestyle spectacle as much as a competitive arena.

Held at the ultra-luxurious Steyn City, the global golf showcase blended elite sport, music and celebrity sightings into one unforgettable festival weekend.

For Carpo, the experience was nothing short of historic.

Comedian and television personality Solomon More, popularly known as Carpo on day one of the LIV Golf tournament at The Club, Steyn City, 19 March 2026. Picture: Shaun Holland

Speaking candidly on the sidelines, the star revealed that attending the event had always been on his bucket list.

He admitted he never imagined a golf tournament could feel this energetic and socially vibrant. The atmosphere, he said, was filled with “great people and top players from around the world”. As a result, it became his first real immersive encounter with the sport.

Discovering golf as a lifestyle

Carpo shared that while golf is often perceived as difficult, it offers a calming escape from daily pressures. He believes the sport can play a powerful role in shaping young lives.

By introducing more accessible and entertaining events like LIV Golf, he suggested, organisers can encourage youth participation.

Moreover, they can help keep them focused on positive pursuits. He even hinted that fans might one day see him compete.

Having grown up around golf courses and long admired the game from afar, Carpo joked that he is slowly building confidence to take his swing more seriously.

Beyond the fairways, the comedian’s attendance highlighted a broader cultural shift.

Celebrities, influencers, and fashion lovers turned the tournament into a runway moment, making golf suddenly feel trendy and aspirational.

Bright fits, designer shades and statement loafers transformed the greens into a style playground.

Thousands of fans turned up at Steyn City on day one of LV Golf South Africa on Thursday to support their team, the Southern Guards. Picture: AFP

Carpo’s golf day drip

True to form, Carpo’s outfit struck the perfect balance between comfort and cool. He described himself as a simple dresser, yet his look featured premium leather pieces, casual pants and sleek loafers designed for versatility.

Comedian and television personality Solomon More, popularly known as Carpo at day one of the LIV Golf tournament at The Club, Steyn City, 19 March 2026. Picture: Shaun Holland

In addition, his accessories included designer sunglasses from Miu Miu, adding a deluxe finishing touch.

He also praised loafers as a practical choice for the event, noting their comfort and versatility with multiple outfits throughout the day.

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Festival moments and global star power

While the golf action kept fans glued to the course, the entertainment lineup elevated the tournament into a full-scale cultural phenomenon.

International DJ superstar Calvin Harris made his highly anticipated first visit to South Africa. He delivered a pulsating set to a massive crowd that danced well into the night.

The fusion of sport and music gave LIV Golf an almost festival-like feel. As a result, it drew families, young professionals and seasoned golf enthusiasts into the same celebratory space.

From miniature golf activations to luxury hospitality lounges, every corner offered a new experience.

Organisers have announced that the golf will return next year.

Take a look at the attendees’ fashion looks :

Fans pose for a picture in their St Patrick’s Day outfits on day one of the LIV Golf tournament at The Club, Steyn City, 19 March 2026. Picture: Shaun Holland

Warren and Misha Daniel, more commonly known as Mr and Mrs Bigbite, on day one of the LIV Golf tournament at The Club, Steyn City, 19 March 2026. Picture: Shaun Holland

Fans dressed up in their best golf themed attire, while other stole the show with their haircuts on day one of the LIV Golf tournament at The Club, Steyn City, 19 March 2026. Picture: Shaun Holland

Chad Jones poses for a picture at the Castle Lite activation zone on day one of the LIV Golf tournament at The Club, Steyn City, 19 March 2026. Picture: Shaun Holland

Supporters wearing matching outfits react on the first day of the LIV Golf South Africa tournament at The Club in Steyn City on March 19, 2026. Picture: AFP