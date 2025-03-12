Mzansi stars shine at Paris Fashion Week [PICS]

From Tyla’s Chanel appearance to Nomzamo Mbatha walking the runway, here’s a sneak peek of SA talent making waves at Paris Fashion Week.

South African talent proudly represented the country at Paris Fashion Week, showcasing their unique fashion and cultural representations at the Autumn/Winter 2025-2026 event.

The Paris Fashion Week took place at various venues in France from 3 March to 11 March, with some of Mzansi’s celebrities and top fashion designers gracing the prestigious event.

South African stars at Paris Fashion Week

Tyla at Chanel’s AW25/26 show

South African Grammy Award-winning singer Tyla attended the prestigious Chanel Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025-2026 show at the Grand Palais in Paris on Tuesday, 11 March.

She was among international stars such as Dakota Fanning, Charlotte Cardin, and Phoebe Tonkin, all invited by the iconic brand.

Sitting front row alongside Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, Tyla stunned in a purple-hued pink Chanel suit from the Fall/Winter 2025-2026 collection.

She completed her look with Chanel jewellery, black Chanel shoes, and a handbag.

Nomzamo Mbatha and Khosi Nkosi

Nomzamo Mbatha hit the runway at Paris Fashion Week, courtesy of the award-winning African Couture brand Khosi Nkosi x African Bank.

She dazzled in a beautiful dress from Khosi Nkosi’s The Legacy Collection.

“Are you ready to witness African Bank make history together with Khosi Nkosi Fashion House? Our very own brand ambassador, Nomzamo Mbatha, will be closing the show with our Legacy range at the Milan Fashion Show on 1 March,” African Bank wrote ahead of the show.

Boity, Maglera Doe Boy, and MaXhosa x TRESemmé

Rappers Boity and Maglera Doe Boy attended Paris Fashion Week with MaXhosa x TRESemmé.

Maglera also performed and curated a playlist at the MaXhosa Africa showcase.

TRESemmé and MaXhosa Africa teamed up to create runway looks that combined bold African fashion and hair artistry.

The MaXhosa Africa Spring/Summer 2025 collection, MaXhonaissance, celebrated traditional Xhosa designs brought to life by designer Laduma Ngxokolo.

Laduma said collaborating with TRESemmé allowed them to celebrate hair in all its diversity on the global stage.

“It’s a reflection of who we are — rooted in tradition yet shining worldwide. I am also excited to bring the looks we showcased in Paris back home so that my South African brothers and sisters can make these looks their own, which is the only way we know,” he said in a media statement.

