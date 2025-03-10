Maglera Doe Boy performs and curates playlist at Paris Fashion Week for MAXHOSA [VIDEO]

Draped in a MAXHOSA tracksuit, Maglera thanked the internationally renowned fashion brand for the opportunity to present his art to an international audience.

The philosophy of ‘paying it forward’ is essential for a developing country like South Africa, where an accomplished person shares opportunities for success with those who deserve but don’t have access.

This is what South African fashion brand MAXHOSA did during its showing of the Umbulelo collection at the Paris Fashion Week when it had Mzansi rap artist Maglera Doe Boy perform and curate the playlist for the show.

Maglera in Paris

Draped in a MAXHOSA tracksuit, Maglera thanked the internationally renowned fashion brand for the opportunity to present his art to an international audience.

“Thank you, MAXHOSA, for the opportunity. I was given the taste of performing my music. I also curated the music for the whole show. Big love to my brother Laduma,” wrote the rapper, whose real name is Tokelo Moyakhe.

Maglera celebrated receiving his first Platinum Plaque in February for contributing to K.O’s Let Me Cook song.

The 31-year-old’s unique rapping style, which appeals to a wide audience, has made him a cut above rappers of his generation.

With his appreciation for fashion and appearance, Maglera’s brand has found life beyond his music contributions.

MAXHOSA’s return to Paris Fashion Week

MAXHOSA is a luxury brand founded by Laduma Ngxokolo in 2011. This past weekend’s showing at Paris Fashion Week wasn’t the first.

Last year, the luxury brand became the only African brand on the official Paris Fashion Week schedule. In 2024, the fashion brand did two seasons: in March and September.

The Umbulelo [Thanksgiving] collection is a celebration of the brand’s 10-year journey.

“For us, this is a thanksgiving to our patrons, our culture, our ancestors — to those who have supported us,” said MAXHOSA Managing Director Lihle Nqini, speaking to Newzroom Afrika.

“[For the] international [market], it still feels very new to them – the silhouettes, the colours, the patterns, the brightness, the boldness. So we’re also hoping that it will leave more of [an] impression on them.”

Last year, MAXHOSA opened its first international store in New York and Ngxokolo spoke in the true vein of a person who wants to see others succeed.

“In the future, I’m hoping that there will be several other brands from Africa or the diaspora that will come there and create influence, because I believe influence doesn’t come with one party, we need at least five or 10,” he told Women’s Wear Daily.

