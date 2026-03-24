Politics

Home » News » South Africa » Politics

Storm over DA’s R300k ‘top-up’ payments sparks political backlash

Picture of Molefe Seeletsa

Compiled by Molefe Seeletsa

Journalist

3 minute read

24 March 2026

07:27 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

ActionSA has filed complaints with both the Public Protector.

Democratic Alliance ActionSA Public Protector

Democratic Alliance (DA) Leader John Steenhuisen addresses supporters at the party’s manifesto launch at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on 17 February 2024. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

The DA is facing mounting political pressure after a leaked report alleged that several of its senior public representatives receive additional monthly payments from the party.

The confidential document, allegedly compiled by former DA member Dion George, claims the party spends more than R300 000 each month to supplement the salaries of key officials.

Among those named, City of Tshwane councillor and former mayor Cilliers Brink is said to be receiving R62 386 per month.

DA MP Mathew Cuthbert, Deputy Finance Minister Ashor Sarupen, and National Assembly house chair Werner Horn allegedly each receive R50 000 monthly.

The report further claims that uMngeni Mayor Christopher Pappas receives R44 609 per month, while DA chief whip George Michalakis receives R9 053.

Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen is also alleged to receive an additional R39 560 per month.

ActionSA escalates matter to oversight bodies

Opposition party ActionSA has moved swiftly in response, confirming that it has filed complaints with both the Public Protector and parliament’s Ethics Committee against Steenhuisen and Sarupen in particular.

The party argues that the alleged payments may contravene Section 96 of the Constitution, which prohibits ministers from engaging in other paid work outside their official roles.

“One would expect that the lavish, billion-rand perks of being a minister or deputy minister would suffice for the DA’s public representatives, but apparently, they do not,” ActionSA MP Lerato Ngobeni said in a statement on Tuesday, 24 March.

Ngobeni also raised concerns about transparency, alleging that the payments were not disclosed in parliament’s register of members’ interests.

RELATED ARTICLES

“It is becoming increasingly apparent that taxpayers are funding billions for the luxury perks and VIP protection of ministers and their redundant deputies, who display shocking profligacy while expecting the same taxpayers to tighten their belts.

“From the wasteful expenditure of nearly half a billion rand on luxury travel to the failure to declare their financial interests, a systemic disregard for accountability and proper stewardship of public funds has come to represent how little regard the government of national unity has for the people of South Africa.”

EFF seeks answers in Tshwane

At a local level, the EFF in Gauteng has also revealed that it has written to Tshwane city manager Johan Mettler.

The party is seeking clarity on whether Brink declared the alleged additional income in line with the municipality’s declaration of interests policy.

Brink has pushed back against the claims, insisting that his financial disclosures are compliant and took aim at the EFF in response.

“Chaps, all my income has been declared with the chief whip of Tshwane,” the former mayor said.

“You’re welcome to check. Have you declared your security tender in Tshwane?”

Support Local Journalism

Add The Citizen as a Preferred Source on Google and follow us on Google News to see more of our trusted reporting in Google News and Top Stories.

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Read more on these topics

ActionSA Democratic Alliance (DA) John Steenhuisen Parliament Public Protector

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts ‘It is not a typical escape’: Thabo Bester argues he was lawfully released from prison
News R2.9bn on 22 companies: Madlanga commission sheds light on Tshwane security tenders
South Africa Fuel rationing sets in as farmers battle under supply shortages
News Mashatile denies meeting with Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala
News SABC suspends senior journalist Natasha Phiri after revelations at Madlanga Commission

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News