Storm over DA’s R300k ‘top-up’ payments sparks political backlash

ActionSA has filed complaints with both the Public Protector.

The DA is facing mounting political pressure after a leaked report alleged that several of its senior public representatives receive additional monthly payments from the party.

The confidential document, allegedly compiled by former DA member Dion George, claims the party spends more than R300 000 each month to supplement the salaries of key officials.

Among those named, City of Tshwane councillor and former mayor Cilliers Brink is said to be receiving R62 386 per month.

DA MP Mathew Cuthbert, Deputy Finance Minister Ashor Sarupen, and National Assembly house chair Werner Horn allegedly each receive R50 000 monthly.

The report further claims that uMngeni Mayor Christopher Pappas receives R44 609 per month, while DA chief whip George Michalakis receives R9 053.

Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen is also alleged to receive an additional R39 560 per month.

ActionSA escalates matter to oversight bodies

Opposition party ActionSA has moved swiftly in response, confirming that it has filed complaints with both the Public Protector and parliament’s Ethics Committee against Steenhuisen and Sarupen in particular.

The party argues that the alleged payments may contravene Section 96 of the Constitution, which prohibits ministers from engaging in other paid work outside their official roles.

“One would expect that the lavish, billion-rand perks of being a minister or deputy minister would suffice for the DA’s public representatives, but apparently, they do not,” ActionSA MP Lerato Ngobeni said in a statement on Tuesday, 24 March.

Ngobeni also raised concerns about transparency, alleging that the payments were not disclosed in parliament’s register of members’ interests.

“It is becoming increasingly apparent that taxpayers are funding billions for the luxury perks and VIP protection of ministers and their redundant deputies, who display shocking profligacy while expecting the same taxpayers to tighten their belts.

“From the wasteful expenditure of nearly half a billion rand on luxury travel to the failure to declare their financial interests, a systemic disregard for accountability and proper stewardship of public funds has come to represent how little regard the government of national unity has for the people of South Africa.”

EFF seeks answers in Tshwane

At a local level, the EFF in Gauteng has also revealed that it has written to Tshwane city manager Johan Mettler.

The party is seeking clarity on whether Brink declared the alleged additional income in line with the municipality’s declaration of interests policy.

Brink has pushed back against the claims, insisting that his financial disclosures are compliant and took aim at the EFF in response.

“Chaps, all my income has been declared with the chief whip of Tshwane,” the former mayor said.

“You’re welcome to check. Have you declared your security tender in Tshwane?”