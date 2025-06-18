Celebs And Viral

Love Island! Kaizer Chiefs star Bradley Cross gets down on one knee in Greece

Picture of Cornelia Le Roux

By Cornelia Le Roux

Digital Deputy News Editor

6 minute read

18 June 2025

04:59 pm

Kaizer Chiefs defender Bradley Cross shared the news of his engagement in Greece with the Khosi Nation.

Kaizer chiefs soccer player Bradley Cross engaged to Dominique Pretorius

Kaizer Chiefs player Bradley Cross seals his engagement to Dominique Pretorius with a kiss. Pictures: Gallo Images and Instagram

Kaizer Chiefs’ left-back Bradley Cross has had a sterling 2024-25 season — both on and off the pitch.

This is after the 24-year-old footballer put a ring on the finger of his girlfriend Dominique Pretorius during the couple’s romantic Greek getaway last week.

The couple, who have been together for over five years, chose Mykonos as the Mediterranean backdrop to celebrate their love.

Bradley Cross: Kaizer Chiefs star’s Greek island proposal

Cross and Pretorius shared the news of their engagement on Friday, 13 June, with the Khosi Nation on Instagram, with an overjoyed Pretorius showing off her rock of a diamond.

In response, fans and teammates flocked to social media section to congratulate the Kempton Park footballer, whose nicknames in the Chiefs’ change room are “Mazibuko” and “uMlungu”.

ALSO READ: Proteas WAGS: Meet SA’s gorgeous cricket maidens! [IN PICS]

Bradley Cross: Professional journey

Cross’s professional journey has been an impressive one.

Since he was signed by Kaizer Chiefs in September, the former Bidvest Wits and Schalke 04 player quickly adapted to the demands of coach Nasreddine Nabi’s system.

To top this off, his versatility as a left-back and centre-back has also made him a firm fan favourite.

Kaizer Chiefs defender Bradley Cross
Bradley Cross during the Betway Premiership match between Chippa United and Kaizer Chiefs at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on 19 April 2025 in Gqeberha. Picture: Richard Huggard/ Gallo Images

As reported by FarPost, his R3-million transfer to the Soweto giants in September from Golden Arrows underscored Chiefs’ commitment to bolstering their defence, and Cross has delivered with consistent performances.

Season of change for Kaizer Chiefs

The 2024-25 season was a mixed bag for Kaizer Chiefs, clinching the Nedbank Cup but finishing ninth in the Betway Premiership.

Cross’s contributions were vital, especially in big matches, where his composure shone through.

Off the field, according to FarPost, Chiefs are undergoing a squad overhaul, with the departure of Edmilson Dove, Njabula Blom and Ranga Chivaviro making headlines.

Cross, however, remains a cornerstone of Nabi’s plans as the team prepares for the Amakhosi’s pre-season training camp set to begin this Friday at the Kaizer Chiefs Village.

The team will be in the Netherlands from 3 to 19 July ahead of their 2025/26 Premier Soccer League campaign.  

