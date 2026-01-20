Ogre on top! Shrek returns to Peoples Theatre with a bigger, brighter, belly‑laughing glow‑up

Pack your fairy-tale bags and prepare for ogre‑sized fun, because Shrek is officially stomping back onto the stage.

People’s Theatre is bringing back its crowd-favourite family hit, Shrek the Musical JR. This time it’s been refreshed, recharged, and reimagined for an even more magical theatrical adventure.

Get ready to journey back to the swamp! Following a hugely successful previous run, People’s Theatre has announced the return of everyone’s favourite green ogre in Shrek the Musical JR. The show is running from 10 March to 19 April 2026.

Back by popular demand for a limited season, the production promises a “big, bright, beautiful” experience. It’s bursting with new surprises while keeping all the heart and humour audiences loved the first time around.

Think of it as a fairy-tale remix.

A familiar story with a fresh sparkle

Based on the Oscar-winning DreamWorks Animation film, the musical brings the beloved story to life in a way that’s perfectly tailored for younger theatre-goers. At the same time, it does not lose the clever jokes and emotional beats adults adore.

It’s loud, lively, and laugh-out-loud funny, with just enough tenderness to tug at the heartstrings.

While the story remains unchanged, the creative team has given this run a serious glow-up. This makes it ideal for both returning fans and first-timers.

What’s new in Far Far Away?

A brand-new cast:

A vibrant ensemble of professional performers steps into the swamp this season, delivering fresh energy and playful chemistry.

From Shrek’s gruff charm to Donkey’s non-stop sass and Fiona’s fiery spirit, the characters feel newly alive and irresistibly funny.

Reworked choreography:

The musical numbers have been completely reimagined with high-energy, modern movement. Expect big group numbers, cheeky character moments, and choreography that will have kids bouncing in their seats. In addition, parents will be tapping along.

Next-level design:

Far, Far Away has never looked this good. With stunning new costumes, imaginative set pieces, and enhanced lighting, the production transforms the stage into a colourful storybook world. As a result, the experience feels immersive, magical, and delightfully quirky.

A fairy tale with heart

The story follows Shrek, a misunderstood ogre who just wants peace and privacy in his swamp. That is, until Lord Farquaad banishes a crowd of fairy-tale misfits to his home.

Joined by his fast-talking sidekick Donkey, Shrek embarks on a quest that leads him to Princess Fiona. On this journey, he meets a fire-breathing dragon and finds a journey of self-discovery he never expected.

Part romance, part twisted fairy tale, the production celebrates individuality, friendship, and the power of being yourself.

Perfect family theatre

People’s Theatre continues to shine as a go-to destination for high-quality family entertainment. Shrek the Musical JR is a standout example.