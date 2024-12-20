All I want for Christmas: Ultimate gift luxury guide for the family

Ultimate gift guide: From fragrances and hair care to clothing and shoes, here’s what to give this Christmas.

Finding the perfect Christmas gifts can be tricky, but 2024 brings a variety of stunning and thoughtful options for everyone on your list.

From beauty and fragrance to fashion and hair care, these hand-picked items will bring joy and luxury to your loved ones this festive season.

Trendy sunnies

The Biggies style is named to honor the late Rapper Notorious B.I.G., whose sunglasses style was based on large glasses. Are you not sure if they will suit you?

A Try-On filter available through Meta and Snapchat social channels lets users wear the Biggies in 3D and share selfies with friends.

A fully immersive virtual reality headset experience is available at select Luxottica stores that gives users a new way to interact with the iconic Biggies.

The new season expands the Medusa Biggie sunglasses collection with new designs and colours.

The Body Shop advent calendar

Start the season of giving with a truly special experience.

The Body Shop’s one-of-a-kind advent calendar is not just a countdown but a celebration of South Africa’s diversity and artistic talent.

Designed in collaboration with celebrated local illustrator Russell Abrahams, also known as Yay Abethe, the calendar is vibrant and culturally rich.

Fragrance delights for everyone

Nothing completes a festive season quite like a signature scent.

This year, spoil your loved ones with fragrances that are as unique as they are:

Cosmic by Kylie Jenner

Jenner Kylie Jenner’s Cosmic is an enticing blend of sophistication and glamour, perfect for the trendsetter in your life. Known for its celestial and luxurious notes, this fragrance adds a touch of sparkle to the festive season. It’s available at ARC.

Fugazzi available at Skins Cosmetics

This contemporary brand offers artistic, layered fragrances that are both modern and alluring. Each bottle is crafted for someone who appreciates individuality and bold expression.

Chris Collins African Rooibos EDP

Also available at Skins Cosmetics, the Chris Collins African Rooibos Eau de Parfum pays homage to Africa’s natural beauty.

With warm, earthy notes of rooibos, this fragrance captures the continent’s spirit and elegance in a bottle. It’s the perfect gift for those who appreciate rich, aromatic scents with a unique cultural twist.

Fashion finds for festive glamour

If you’re looking to make a fashion statement this Christmas, consider gifting timeless and stylish pieces that elevate any wardrobe.

Sparkle with diamonds

Swarovski earrings

Dazzle your loved ones with elegant Swarovski earrings, available in Swarovski stores nationwide, while the recommended branch is Mall of Africa.

Known for their craftsmanship and sparkle, Swarovski pieces are versatile and luxurious.

Fashion Forward

Cult Crush dresses

For the fashion-forward, Cult Crush offers a curated selection of dresses that are perfect for the festive season.

Whether it’s a breezy summer maxi or a sophisticated cocktail dress, Cult Crush’s collection exudes style and confidence.

These versatile dresses work seamlessly for holiday parties, family gatherings or a night out on the town.

For him

Balmain

Lips white T-shirt, cotton cargo shorts, G-star raw Utility Bib overall.

Oakley gloves, Cap Revive Ultra Sculpt Body and Muscle toner for the health and body conscious.

Adidas Soccer has launched a brand new adicolor range of ’70s and ’80s-inspired tracksuits and T-shirts, giving a fresh twist on the retro colours. Designed with a slim fit in premium.

The track top features engineered 3-Stripes tape, a ribbed collar and cuffs, convenient zipped side pockets and flock-printed trefoil and club crest on the chest.

The pique track pants are tailored for a slim fit and include zipped side pockets and iconic 3-Stripes tape down each leg, blending functionality with classic style.

The collection is completed with a slim-fitted crew neck tee with short sleeves.

Shoes:

The Men’s UA Court 96 shoes

Under Armour shoe combines retro style with modern performance, featuring a lightweight design, responsive cushioning, and excellent traction, making them perfect for both on and off the court.

Adidas Originals and BAPE are back, this time, continuing the trailblazing partnership with a collaborative first – a bold take on the 2000s-inspired Orketro silhouette which was designed in Tokyo.

Hair Heroes:

The GHD Iced Luxe Collection

Give the gift of sleek, flawless hair this Christmas with the ghd Iced Luxe Collection.

Known for its high-performance styling tools, ghd has reimagined its most-loved products in a cool and crisp colour palette inspired by icy elegance.

The ghd Chronos Professional HD Motion-Responsive Straightener, cutting-edge straightener is designed to respond to your styling motion, offering a quicker and more precise result.

It transforms hair effortlessly, leaving it smooth, shiny, and frizz-free.

The ghd helios Professional Hair Dryer.

For those who love volume and salon-quality results, the ghd helios dryer delivers powerful airflow and precision control, cutting drying time while leaving hair looking sleek and healthy.

Both tools come in a stunning frozen blue finish and housed in a sleek crystal blue vanity case.