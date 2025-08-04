Recipe of the day: Meat free Monday’s roasted baby carrots with whipped feta and ricotta dip

This creamy feta and ricotta dip pairs perfectly with roasted baby carrots, making a beautiful and flavourful side dish. It’s ideal for picnics or entertaining

Best of all, the dip can be made ahead of time and refrigerated until ready to serve.

Nutritional tip: This dish is high in the precursor of vitamin A– β-carotene, while 20% of the dish is protein, with the dairy addition. Making sure you get more than half of your vitamin A needs while giving your protein intake a good boost. Serving it as a starter at a braai helps you to add to your vegetable intake for the day!

This is the perfect starter before a braai.

Ingredients

Whipped Feta and Ricotta dip (makes about 300 ml)

250 g feta cheese

1 clove of garlic, peeled and sliced

Roasted carrots

250 g baby carrots, washed

olive oil for drizzling

salt & freshly ground black pepper

Small bunch of fresh parsley, roughly chopped

Instructions

Spread the dip out on a plate and top with the carrots. Sprinkle with parsley and serve.

To prepare the dip, place the feta and garlic in a food processor. Pulse for a few seconds until the feta is crumbly. Add the ricotta and pulse again to combine. Add the lime juice and pulse for 1–2 minutes until creamy and well combined. Set aside.

Preheat the oven to 200°C and line a small tray with baking paper. Arrange the carrots on the tray and drizzle with olive oil. Season with salt and pepper. Roast for 20 minutes, or until just tender.

Supplied by: Rediscover Dairy