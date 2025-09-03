Lifestyle

Recipe of the day: South Africa’s fave easy microwave milk tart

3 September 2025

Microwave milk tart is a delightful twist on the classic South African desert, bringing rich, creamy flavours into your kitchen in no time.

Milk tart

Milk tart. Picture: Supplied

With the convenience of the microwave, you can whip up this indulgent treat quickly, making it perfect for spontaneous cravings or last-minute gatherings.

Enjoy the comforting taste of sweet milk, a hint of cinnamon, and a buttery crust, all in a fraction of the traditional preparation time!

Microwave Milk Tart

Serves: 8-10

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 10 minutes

Cost per recipe: R85

Ingredients:

  • 200 g packet of tennis biscuits, crushed
  • 80 g baking margarine, melted
  • 385 g tin condensed milk
  • 750 ml (3 cups) milk
  • 125 ml (½ cup) cornflour
  • 80 ml (⅓ cup) water
  • 5 ml (½ tbsp) vanilla essence
  • 2 eggs
  • Pinch salt
  • Ground cinnamon, for dusting

Method:

  1. Blitz the biscuits until fine. Mix in the margarine and press into a 25cm microwave-safe tart dish. Place in the fridge.
  2. Combine the condensed milk and milk, then microwave for 3 minutes. Combine the cornflour, water, vanilla, eggs, and salt. Stir this mixture into the condensed milk mixture until smooth.
  3. Microwave the condensed milk mixture for about 6 minutes, stirring every minute, until it starts to thicken. Pour over the biscuit base. Keep aside until set.
  4. Dust with cinnamon (use a paper doily to dust a pattern, if you like).

