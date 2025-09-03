Microwave milk tart is a delightful twist on the classic South African desert, bringing rich, creamy flavours into your kitchen in no time.
With the convenience of the microwave, you can whip up this indulgent treat quickly, making it perfect for spontaneous cravings or last-minute gatherings.
Enjoy the comforting taste of sweet milk, a hint of cinnamon, and a buttery crust, all in a fraction of the traditional preparation time!
ALSO READ: Recipe of the day: Spring Green potato and egg salad for R100
Microwave Milk Tart
Serves: 8-10
Preparation time: 10 minutes
Cooking time: 10 minutes
Cost per recipe: R85
Ingredients:
- 200 g packet of tennis biscuits, crushed
- 80 g baking margarine, melted
- 385 g tin condensed milk
- 750 ml (3 cups) milk
- 125 ml (½ cup) cornflour
- 80 ml (⅓ cup) water
- 5 ml (½ tbsp) vanilla essence
- 2 eggs
- Pinch salt
- Ground cinnamon, for dusting
Method:
- Blitz the biscuits until fine. Mix in the margarine and press into a 25cm microwave-safe tart dish. Place in the fridge.
- Combine the condensed milk and milk, then microwave for 3 minutes. Combine the cornflour, water, vanilla, eggs, and salt. Stir this mixture into the condensed milk mixture until smooth.
- Microwave the condensed milk mixture for about 6 minutes, stirring every minute, until it starts to thicken. Pour over the biscuit base. Keep aside until set.
- Dust with cinnamon (use a paper doily to dust a pattern, if you like).
Supplied by poultry.co.zaPrint
Recipe of the day: South Africa’s fave easy Microwave milk tart
With the convenience of the microwave, you can whip up this indulgent treat quickly, making it perfect for spontaneous cravings or last-minute gatherings. Enjoy the comforting taste of sweet milk, a hint of cinnamon, and a buttery crust, all in a fraction of the traditional preparation time!
- Prep Time: 10 minutes
- Cook Time: 10 minutes
- Total Time: 20 minutes
- Category: budget recipe
Ingredients
-
- 200 g packet tennis biscuits, crushed
-
- 80 g baking margarine, melted
-
- 385 g tin condensed milk
-
- 750 ml (3 cups) milk
-
- 125 ml (½ cup) cornflour
-
- 80 ml (⅓ cup) water
-
- 5 ml (½ tbsp) vanilla essence
-
- 2 eggs
-
- Pinch salt
-
- Ground cinnamon, for dusting
Instructions
-
- Blitz the biscuits until fine. Mix in the margarine and press into a 25cm microwave safe tart dish. Place in the fridge.
-
- Combine the condensed milk and milk, then microwave for 3 minutes. Combine the cornflour, water, vanilla, eggs and salt. Stir this mixture into the condensed milk mixture until smooth.
-
- Microwave the condensed milk mixture for about 6 minutes, stirring every minute, until starting to thicken. Pour over the biscuit base. Keep aside until set.
-
- Dust with cinnamon (use a paper doily to dust a pattern, if you like).
Nutrition
- Serving Size: Serves: 6 – 8