Recipe of the day: South Africa’s fave easy microwave milk tart

Microwave milk tart is a delightful twist on the classic South African desert, bringing rich, creamy flavours into your kitchen in no time.

With the convenience of the microwave, you can whip up this indulgent treat quickly, making it perfect for spontaneous cravings or last-minute gatherings.

Enjoy the comforting taste of sweet milk, a hint of cinnamon, and a buttery crust, all in a fraction of the traditional preparation time!

ALSO READ: Recipe of the day: Spring Green potato and egg salad for R100

Microwave Milk Tart

Serves: 8-10

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 10 minutes

Cost per recipe: R85

Ingredients:

200 g packet of tennis biscuits, crushed

80 g baking margarine, melted

385 g tin condensed milk

750 ml (3 cups) milk

125 ml (½ cup) cornflour

80 ml (⅓ cup) water

5 ml (½ tbsp) vanilla essence

2 eggs

Pinch salt

Ground cinnamon, for dusting

Method:

Blitz the biscuits until fine. Mix in the margarine and press into a 25cm microwave-safe tart dish. Place in the fridge. Combine the condensed milk and milk, then microwave for 3 minutes. Combine the cornflour, water, vanilla, eggs, and salt. Stir this mixture into the condensed milk mixture until smooth. Microwave the condensed milk mixture for about 6 minutes, stirring every minute, until it starts to thicken. Pour over the biscuit base. Keep aside until set. Dust with cinnamon (use a paper doily to dust a pattern, if you like).

Supplied by poultry.co.za