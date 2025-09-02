Recipe of the day: Spring Green potato and egg salad for R100

Discover a refreshing twist on a classic dish with our Spring Green potato and egg salad.
Discover a refreshing twist on a classic dish with our Spring green potato and egg salad.
This vibrant recipe combines tender new potatoes, perfectly boiled eggs, and a medley of spring greens, all tossed in a zesty dressing. It’s a delightful, healthy option perfect for picnics or light lunches!
Serves 4 for R100
Preparation time: 10 minutes
Cooking time: 20 minutes
Ingredients:
- 1 kg baby potatoes, halved
- Salt and pepper
- 4 eggs
- 200 g fine green beans, trimmed
- 250 ml (1 cup) peas
- 125 ml (½ cup) Italian salad dressing
- ½ x 100 g jar capers in brine, drained
- Handful basil
Method:
- Cook the potatoes in salted boiling water for about 10 minutes or until tender when tested with a fork. Drain. Season with salt and pepper. Cool to room temperature.
- Meanwhile, place the eggs in a medium saucepan and cover with cold water. Bring to a boil. Reduce the heat and simmer for 10 minutes for hard-boiled eggs. Drain and cool under cold running water. Peel the shells off. Cut the eggs into rings. Season with salt and pepper.
- Cook the beans and peas in salted boiling water for about 1 minute or until bright green. Drain under cold running water.
- Combine the potatoes, beans, and peas with ½ of the dressing. Season with salt and pepper. Place on a serving dish and arrange the eggs, capers, and basil on top. Serve with the remaining dressing.
Tip:
- Older eggs are easier to peel than fresh eggs. Buy your eggs at least a week ahead if you plan on making boiled eggs.
Variations:
- Add chopped leftover chicken to the salad for meat lovers. Replace Italian salad dressing with Creamy honey mustard salad dressing.
Nutrition
