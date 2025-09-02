Lifestyle

Recipe of the day: Spring Green potato and egg salad for R100

Thami Kwazi

2 September 2025

Discover a refreshing twist on a classic dish with our Spring Green potato and egg salad.

Spring green potato and egg salad. Picture: Supplied

Discover a refreshing twist on a classic dish with our Spring green potato and egg salad.

This vibrant recipe combines tender new potatoes, perfectly boiled eggs, and a medley of spring greens, all tossed in a zesty dressing. It’s a delightful, healthy option perfect for picnics or light lunches!

Serves 4 for R100

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 20 minutes

Ingredients:

  • 1 kg baby potatoes, halved
  • Salt and pepper
  • 4 eggs
  • 200 g fine green beans, trimmed
  • 250 ml (1 cup) peas
  • 125 ml (½ cup) Italian salad dressing
  • ½ x 100 g jar capers in brine, drained
  • Handful basil

Method:

  1. Cook the potatoes in salted boiling water for about 10 minutes or until tender when tested with a fork. Drain. Season with salt and pepper. Cool to room temperature.
  2. Meanwhile, place the eggs in a medium saucepan and cover with cold water. Bring to a boil. Reduce the heat and simmer for 10 minutes for hard-boiled eggs. Drain and cool under cold running water. Peel the shells off. Cut the eggs into rings. Season with salt and pepper.
  3. Cook the beans and peas in salted boiling water for about 1 minute or until bright green. Drain under cold running water.
  4. Combine the potatoes, beans, and peas with ½ of the dressing. Season with salt and pepper. Place on a serving dish and arrange the eggs, capers, and basil on top. Serve with the remaining dressing.

Tip:

  • Older eggs are easier to peel than fresh eggs. Buy your eggs at least a week ahead if you plan on making boiled eggs.

Variations:

  • Add chopped leftover chicken to the salad for meat lovers. Replace Italian salad dressing with Creamy honey mustard salad dressing.
