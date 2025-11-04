Lifestyle

Recipe of the day: The milk tart dessert pizza

This creative twist combines the beloved flavours of classic South African milk tart with a crisp pizza base

Milk tart pizza , Picture supplied

Picture: Supplied

Creamy, cinnamon-kissed custard tops golden dough for a dessert that’s both nostalgic and novel, perfect for sharing with friends and family.

Ingredients

  • 1 small pizza base or flatbread
  • 1 tbsp melted butter
  • ½ cup milk tart custard (pre-cooked)
  • 1 tsp cinnamon sugar
  • Syrup (koeksister-style) for drizzling
  • Toasted coconut (optional)

Method

  • Pre-bake base for 5 minutes at 180°C.
  • Brush with butter, then spread cooled custard over the base.
  • Sprinkle cinnamon sugar and drizzle syrup.
  • Top with coconut, slice and enjoy warm.

Recipe supplied by: Porcupine Ridge Pizzeria

