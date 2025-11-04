Recipe of the day: The milk tart dessert pizza

This creative twist combines the beloved flavours of classic South African milk tart with a crisp pizza base
Creamy, cinnamon-kissed custard tops golden dough for a dessert that’s both nostalgic and novel, perfect for sharing with friends and family.
Ingredients
- 1 small pizza base or flatbread
- 1 tbsp melted butter
- ½ cup milk tart custard (pre-cooked)
- 1 tsp cinnamon sugar
- Syrup (koeksister-style) for drizzling
- Toasted coconut (optional)
Method
- Pre-bake base for 5 minutes at 180°C.
- Brush with butter, then spread cooled custard over the base.
- Sprinkle cinnamon sugar and drizzle syrup.
- Top with coconut, slice and enjoy warm.
Recipe supplied by: Porcupine Ridge PizzeriaPrint
