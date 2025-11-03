Recipe of the day: Red wine poached pear with fried sesame goat cheese

Culinary talent Kudzai Kadzinga is proving that passion has the power to completely redefine one’s path. She shares one of her best recipes to try at home.

Within a month of graduating from Capsicum Culinary Studio’s Professional Chefs Programme earlier this year, she secured a position as a Commis Chef at the five-star Erinvale Estate Hotel and Spa in Somerset West.

Her hard work and dedication quickly paid off; she has already been promoted to Demi Chef de Partie, a remarkable feat for someone so early in their professional kitchen journey.

Kadzinga’s story is one of courage, determination, and following one’s true calling.

“The fact is that the most fulfilling careers are often born not from a straight path but from a burning passion that cannot be ignored, and I am proof of this,” she says with pride.

Her love for cooking began at just eight years old, when she prepared meals for her family and nurtured an early sense of creativity and care through food.

Although she initially pursued academics, earning a BA in International Relations from UNISA, she eventually answered the call of the kitchen. This decision has already begun shaping a promising career in the culinary world.

She shares one of her special recipes

Served with a balsamic reduction and roasted walnuts



(Serves 2 as a starter)

Ingredients:

For the sesame goat cheese

100g goat cheese

50g cream cheese

fresh herbs such as thyme & rosemary

1 tsp honey

Salt and pepper to taste

For the red wine-poached pear

2 firm pears

2 cups red wine (Merlot/cabernet sauvignon)

½ cup sugar

1 cinnamon stick

2 whole cloves

1 strip of orange peel

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

For the dressing

2 tbs balsamic vinegar

1 tbs honey

1 tbsn olive oil

Pinch of salt & pepper

Extras

Rocket

Toasted walnuts, crushed

Method:

Peel the pears, leaving the stems on, remove the seeds with a corer, and cut a small slice off the bottom of each pear so they stand upright while poaching. Cook the wine mixture in a saucepan by combining the red wine, sugar, cinnamon stick, cloves, vanilla extract, and orange peels. Bring to a simmer over medium heat, stirring until sugar dissolves. Add the pears to the wine mixture. The pears must be mostly submerged, but you can spoon some of the wine over them if needed. Cover the saucepan and simmer gently for 20–25 minutes, or until tender when pierced with a fork. Once the pears are done, remove them from the saucepan and set them aside. Increase the heat to medium-high and let the mixture boil until syrupy. Strain and set aside to cool. In a bowl, mix the goat cheese, honey, thyme, cream cheese, salt, and black pepper until smooth. Take teaspoon amounts, roll into balls, then roll in sesame seeds and deep-fry until golden. Remove from oil and drain on a paper towel. To serve, place a pear on each plate. Scatter rocket alongside the pear and top with fried cheese balls and toasted walnuts. Mix the balsamic vinegar, honey, olive oil, salt, and pepper, and drizzle over the pears.