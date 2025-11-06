Recipe of the day: Beef stir-fry

Beef stir-fry is a classic dish that delivers bold flavour and vibrant colour in every bite
Perfect for a rainy evening dinner or busy weeknights, this quick meal combines tender slices of beef with crisp, colourful vegetables and a savoury sauce.
Ready in under 30 minutes, beef stir-fry is both satisfying and versatile – ideal for serving with rice or noodles. Whether you’re a kitchen novice or a seasoned cook, this stir-fry is sure to become a go-to favourite.
Preparation time: 30 mins
Cooking time: 10 mins
Serves: 4
Ingredients:
Marinade
90ml rice vinegar
45ml soy sauce
45ml brown sugar
2 cloves garlic, crushed
3cm piece ginger, grated
5ml chilli flakes
800g beef strips
Sauce
125ml oyster sauce
60ml rice vinegar
60ml soy sauce
30ml brown sugar
Stir fry
30ml canola oil
30ml sesame oil
2 cloves garlic, crushed
3cm ginger, grated
1 chilli (or more according to your taste)
250g Portabellini mushrooms, halved
200g broccoli stems
80g sugar snap peas, sliced
2 bok choy, halved (can be replaced with Chinese cabbage or green cabbage)
3 spring onions, chopped
150g bean sprouts
Extra bean sprouts
60ml freshly chopped coriander
Method
Top with the bean sprouts and coriander. Serve with steamed rice.
Marinade:
Combine all the ingredients for the marinade and pour over the beef strips in a shallow dish.
Marinate for 30 minutes.
Sauce:
Mix all ingredients for the sauce and set aside.
Stir fry:
Heat the oil and sesame oil until very hot. Fry the garlic, ginger, chilli and mushrooms until golden. Add the beef strips and spread them out.
Fry for 1 minute before stirring. Stir fry for another minute. Add the broccoli and sugar snaps and stir-fry for 2 minutes.
Add the bok choy, spring onions, and sauce and stir-fry for 1 more minute.
Supplied by: safarivinegar.co.za
