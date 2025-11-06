Recipe of the day: Beef stir-fry

Beef stir-fry is a classic dish that delivers bold flavour and vibrant colour in every bite

Perfect for a rainy evening dinner or busy weeknights, this quick meal combines tender slices of beef with crisp, colourful vegetables and a savoury sauce.

Ready in under 30 minutes, beef stir-fry is both satisfying and versatile – ideal for serving with rice or noodles. Whether you’re a kitchen novice or a seasoned cook, this stir-fry is sure to become a go-to favourite.

Preparation time: 30 mins



Cooking time: 10 mins



Serves: 4

Ingredients:

Marinade

90ml rice vinegar

45ml soy sauce

45ml brown sugar

2 cloves garlic, crushed

3cm piece ginger, grated

5ml chilli flakes

800g beef strips

Sauce

125ml oyster sauce

60ml rice vinegar

60ml soy sauce

30ml brown sugar

Stir fry

30ml canola oil

30ml sesame oil

2 cloves garlic, crushed

3cm ginger, grated

1 chilli (or more according to your taste)

250g Portabellini mushrooms, halved

200g broccoli stems

80g sugar snap peas, sliced

2 bok choy, halved (can be replaced with Chinese cabbage or green cabbage)

3 spring onions, chopped

150g bean sprouts

Extra bean sprouts

60ml freshly chopped coriander

Method

Top with the bean sprouts and coriander. Serve with steamed rice.

Marinade:

Combine all the ingredients for the marinade and pour over the beef strips in a shallow dish.

Marinate for 30 minutes.

Sauce:

Mix all ingredients for the sauce and set aside.

Stir fry:

Heat the oil and sesame oil until very hot. Fry the garlic, ginger, chilli and mushrooms until golden. Add the beef strips and spread them out.

Fry for 1 minute before stirring. Stir fry for another minute. Add the broccoli and sugar snaps and stir-fry for 2 minutes.

Add the bok choy, spring onions, and sauce and stir-fry for 1 more minute.

Supplied by: safarivinegar.co.za