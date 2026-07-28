Rémy Martin ‘Two Cities. One Spirit.’: Where sound becomes a shared language

World Cognac Day ignited the story. The Two Cities Tour carried it forward. The Durban July then became the stage where it all came together.

What began on World Cognac Day reached its defining moment over the Durban July weekend. Over the course of the campaign, Two Cities. One Spirit. moved through music, culture, nightlife and conversation, connecting people through a shared rhythm and energy.

World Cognac Day ignited the story. The Two Cities Tour carried it forward. The Durban July then became the stage where it all came together.

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Not as a single event. Not as a single venue. But as the defining chapter of a cultural journey that unfolded through music, culture and shared experiences.

At its heart, Two Cities. One Spirit. celebrated what happened when different influences came together through a shared spirit.

Throughout the Durban July weekend, Rémy Martin activated across Durban’s most influential cultural spaces, experiences, and conversations, connecting music, fashion, nightlife, and celebration through one unified narrative. From venue takeovers and creator experiences to headline cultural moments and exclusive nightlife, every touchpoint contributed to a story that had been building since World Cognac Day.

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At the centre of that story were cultural translators Que DJ and Asvnte, whose music carried the rhythm, energy, and spirit that defined the campaign from the very beginning. Throughout the weekend, music, fashion, culture and influence converged to create moments that embodied the essence of Two Cities. One Spirit.

Two Cities. One Spirit. was never designed to be a single night. It was created to leave a lasting cultural imprint, and the Durban July marked the campaign’s defining chapter.

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Just as Rémy Martin VSOP brings together different influences to create one harmonious expression, Two Cities. One Spirit. demonstrated what became possible when music, culture and people moved together through a shared spirit.

RÉMY MARTIN ‘TWO CITIES. ONE SPIRIT.’

Durban and Los Angeles, though geographically distant, share a vibrant energy, shaped by music, identity and expression. In these two cities, sound is an essential component of life, carrying memories, emotion and a sense of belonging.

Phupho Gumede. Picture Supplied

‘Two Cities. One Spirit.’ transforms this common energy into a dynamic exchange embodied by Gqom and Hip Hop. It is not merely a meeting, but a continuous movement between these metropolises, where life is experienced and expressed in constant motion.

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At the heart of this exchange are two creative forces: Asvnte and Que DJ. Asvnte represents the cinematic expression of Hip Hop, characterised by emotional depth, rich narrative layering, and alternative R&B influence. Que DJ, for his part, embodies the raw rhythmic power of Gqom, rooted in KwaMashu and refined through years of sonic evolution. Together they illustrate a harmony of contrasts, where elegance meets intensity, and narrative meets rhythm, much like the balanced blend of Rémy Martin VSOP.

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Two Cities. One Spirit. Across Durban July weekend

Across Durban July weekend, Rémy Martin curated a series of cultural moments that brought Two Cities. One Spirit. to its defining expression. Led by cultural ambassadors Asvnte and Que DJ. The journey commenced on Thursday at The Room, where Rémy Martin welcomed guests to an intimate dinner in honour of Asvnte. Defined by refined hospitality, meaningful conversation, and the Maison’s enduring spirit of conviviality, the evening set the tone for the weekend ahead.

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On Friday, Asvnte and Que DJ hosted guests at Brown Sugar, where Durban’s creative energy unfolded through an evening of music, culture and connection, offering the first expression of the campaign’s vibrant spirit.

The journey reached its pinnacle on Saturday at the Opulence Marquee during the Hollywoodbets Durban July, where Rémy Martin welcomed guests into an elevated expression of the Maison’s hospitality, celebrating style, excellence, and craftsmanship. As the city transitioned into the evening, the pair continued the celebration at Envy, extending the spirit of Two Cities. One Spirit. through one of Durban’s most iconic nightlife destinations.

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On Sunday, guests joined Asvnte and Que DJ aboard an exclusive Rémy Martin yacht experience along the Durban coastline, before the programme concluded on Monday at Mkhize’s Rooftop, where partners, media, and cultural tastemakers gathered for a final moment of conviviality overlooking the city.

Together, these moments embodied the essence of Two Cities. One Spirit. in a celebration of music, culture, and craftsmanship that reflected Rémy Martin’s enduring belief that the finest experiences are those shared.