Rugby romance! Sharks star Meno Barnard marries Anais Terblanche in Cape Town wedding

The couple held a Cape wedding.

South African rugby has a new love story as Sharks star Meno Barnard married his longtime partner Anais Terblanche.

The 23-year-old rugby player and his bride celebrated their wedding at the picturesque Loch Lynne Wine Estate in Durbanville, Cape Town. The ceremony gave fans a glimpse into their special day.

Picture: Instagram

The couple’s nuptials caught viewers’ attention after lifestyle television show Top Billing shared photographs and a glimpse of the celebrations on social media.

“I played an Ace and won a Queen!” the programme captioned its wedding post. “What a privilege to share their special day! Congratulations, Meno and Anais! Here’s to forever!”

Meno Barnard and Anais Terblanche on their wedding day. Picture: Instagram

While rugby supporters know Barnard for his on-field work, the wedding offered a glimpse of a more personal side of the young sportsman.

Who is Meno Barnard?

Meno Barnard during the SA Rugby U20 Cup final between the Sharks U20 and Bulls U20 at Kings Park in Durban, on 6 April 2023. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

Barnard is a South African rugby player who represents the Sharks.

He plays primarily as a lock or flanker and stands at 1.92m tall, weighing approximately 104kg.

The young rugby player has worked his way through the Sharks’ development structures. He gained experience in the junior ranks before stepping up to senior rugby.

His early career included representing the Sharks in the under-19 national final in 2022. He also competed in the Under-20 Cup in 2023.

He made his senior debut during the 2024 Currie Cup. This opened the door to further opportunities within the Sharks’ senior squad structures, including the United Rugby Championship and Currie Cup.

At just 23, Barnard is still developing his professional career. The Sharks provide a platform to establish himself in South African rugby.