Melinda Bam pens heartfelt 13th anniversary tribute as couple awaits baby number three

Melinda Bam has marked 13 years since her husband asked her to be his wife with a heartfelt tribute, just months after the couple announced they are expecting baby number three.

Melinda Bam has paid tribute to her husband, Adriaan Bergh, with a heartfelt message marking 13 years since he asked her to be his wife.

The post was shared as a joint social media post, so Bergh has not published a message of his own online. It comes just months after they announced that they are expecting their third child.

‘The people we’ve become along the way’

Reflecting on their journey, Bam said she is grateful for more than the adventures and precious memories. She credited the growth, the difficult seasons and the way they have helped bring out the best in each other with patience and love.

She described her husband, a former Mr South Africa, as someone who loves her for who she is while encouraging her to become all she was created to be. The couple, she said, hold each other accountable to their character, gifts and vocation, and always point each other back to their faith.

Praise for her husband as a father

Bam praised Bergh’s integrity, faith and selflessness, calling him her safe place and saying he leads their home with wisdom and humility. She wrote that his protection allows her to feel free to be herself.

She also spoke of the joy of watching him as a father, saying the way he serves, carries and puts the family first is the most beautiful representation of sacrificial love. In addition to expecting their third child, the pair are raising Ruach (born in 2023) and Rein (born prematurely in November 2024).

Despite the responsibilities and big dreams that come with building a family, Bam said her husband remains her favourite friend, the person she laughs uncontrollably with and wants to discover the world with.

“I admire you. I honour you. I respect you. And I love you with all my heart,” she wrote.

Saying yes again

Bam ended the message by looking ahead, saying she is still “childishly excited” about what lay ahead for them.

“13 years ago I said YES to the man I loved. Today I say YES again,” she wrote, adding that it is a yes made with a deeper love for the man she has come to know.

She signed off with: “A thousand times over, it will always be you.”

Bam was crowned Miss South Africa in 2011. The beauty queen announced in November 2013 that she is engaged to Bergh. The two former beauty pageant titleholders got engaged during a holiday in Dubai.



They were married in November 2014 at Oakfield Farm, Gauteng, South Africa.