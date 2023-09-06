Samsung Celebrates Women Who ‘Do What They Can’t’

Women’s Month presents a special opportunity to honour and celebrate the remarkable accomplishments of women who have broken stereotypes, defied societal norms and achieved the seemingly impossible.

Over the years and throughout history, women have proven time and time again that they are forces to be reckoned with, breaking barriers and trailblazing paths in their various chosen fields.

From engineering, science and technology to sports and social activism, a women’s never-say-die attitude and determination continues to inspire generations.

Samsung celebrates the power and spirit of women from all walks of life, particularly those who have done the work to positively change their circumstances and make a significant impact in their respective fields.

These are women who share Samsung’s philosophy of ‘Do What You Can’t’, which calls for never being complacent and achieving the impossible. Aimed at empowering consumers to realise their ambitions. Samsung stops at nothing in its quest to create innovative technologies to help people do more and enjoy life.

Skateboarding is something usually associated with boys/men but for 17-year-old Boipelo Awuah, it’s something she picked up when she was only five years old. Curiosity was all it took for her to try it on the streets of her hometown, Kimberley.

Despite reservations from her family because of the potential dangers associated with the sport, Boipelo was determined and skated on.

She stopped at age ten because of the skate park in her town closing down.

She then tried her hand at martial arts to substitute her first love. Four years later in 2019, she realised something was missing in her life and that was when she went back to skateboarding.

She immediately started competing and in December of the same year, she won the National Championships.

In 2020 she was entering competitions as far afield as Italy to try and qualify for the Tokyo Olympics. An injury to her pelvis while training may have killed her Olympic dream but it didn’t destroy her bigger dream and passion.

Boipelo says bailing in skateboarding (falling off the board) has taught her so much about life including persistence, hard work, consistency and how to never give up.

Being female, young and ambitious, Boipelo is fully aware of the impact she’s having on other young aspirant athletes because she’s making waves in a predominantly male sport.

Naysayers have tried to put brakes on this young athlete but have failed with flying colours as she plans on conquering the 2024 Paris Olympics, France.

She’s currently in the qualifying phase and is pleased with her progress thus far and well on her way to doing more of what she can’t.

“We are thrilled to be associated with these great women. We’re immensely proud of them and many other women out there going above and beyond to bring about positive, meaningful change.

Our goal with Do What You Can’t is to improve people’s everyday lives, to help them do what they can’t and, in turn, improve society.

That means enabling people to do what they’d never imagined in order to live a life that’s more connected to the things and people they care about,” said Mkholo.

