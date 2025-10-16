SA’s supermodel dominates the runway: Sexy Candice Swanepoel stuns at Victoria’s Secret show (WATCH)

South African supermodel Candice Swanepoel reminded the world why she remains a fashion powerhouse.

Born and raised on a farm in Mooi River, KwaZulu-Natal, Candice Swanepoel has long carried the South African flag with grace and pride.

candice swanepoel x victoria’s secret fashion show

Her radiant beauty, humility, and timeless presence have made her one of the most celebrated models of her generation.

Making her triumphant return to the Victoria’s Secret runway, Swanepoel dazzled in the brand’s newest collection. She moved with the same effortless confidence that first made her a global sensation.

Her walk was pure elegance, her smile magnetic, and her presence electric; the audience could not get enough.

Candice Swanepoel walks the runway wearing Swarovski in the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show at Pier 94 on 8 November 2018, in New York City. Picture: Thomas Concordia/Getty Images for Swarovski

Beyond the runway, Swanepoel continues to make waves as the founder of Tropic of C. Tropical simplicity and natural beauty inspire her sustainable swimwear brand.

Natural beauty

Taylor Hill, Jasmine Tookes, Elsa Hosk, Adriana Lima, Behati Prinsloo, and Candice Swanepoel walk the runway during the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show at Pier 94 on 8 November 2018 in New York City. Picture: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria’s Secret

The line, which embodies eco-conscious luxury, has grown into an international success. It has solidified her status as both a model and a businesswoman.

Her deep connection with Victoria’s Secret runs back over a decade. Swanepoel became an Angel in 2010. She famously wore the $10 million Royal Fantasy Bra in 2013. This moment remains one of the brand’s most iconic visuals.

Candice Swanepoel walks the runway during the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show at Pier 94 on November 08, 2018, in New York City. Picture: Noam Galai/Getty Images

Her career has spanned global Vogue covers and campaigns for Versace and Givenchy. She also held a consistent spot on Forbes’ list of highest-paid models. She has ranked among the top ten worldwide.

Top of her game

Now in her thirties and still at the top of her game, Swanepoel continues to prove that Mzansi excellence shines brightly on the world stage.

Tyla and Candice Swanepoel. Pictures: X



Her unmatched grace, business acumen, and powerful legacy in fashion go beyond mere runway walking. She is defining it.

A stand-out moment was when Amapiano singer Tyla and Swanepoel got to saunter down the runway together in last season’s show.