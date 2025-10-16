SA’s supermodel dominates the runway: Sexy Candice Swanepoel stuns at Victoria’s Secret show (WATCH)

South African supermodel Candice Swanepoel reminded the world why she remains a fashion powerhouse.
Born and raised on a farm in Mooi River, KwaZulu-Natal, Candice Swanepoel has long carried the South African flag with grace and pride.
Her radiant beauty, humility, and timeless presence have made her one of the most celebrated models of her generation.
Making her triumphant return to the Victoria’s Secret runway, Swanepoel dazzled in the brand’s newest collection. She moved with the same effortless confidence that first made her a global sensation.
Her walk was pure elegance, her smile magnetic, and her presence electric; the audience could not get enough.
Beyond the runway, Swanepoel continues to make waves as the founder of Tropic of C. Tropical simplicity and natural beauty inspire her sustainable swimwear brand.
The line, which embodies eco-conscious luxury, has grown into an international success. It has solidified her status as both a model and a businesswoman.
Her deep connection with Victoria’s Secret runs back over a decade. Swanepoel became an Angel in 2010. She famously wore the $10 million Royal Fantasy Bra in 2013. This moment remains one of the brand’s most iconic visuals.
Her career has spanned global Vogue covers and campaigns for Versace and Givenchy. She also held a consistent spot on Forbes’ list of highest-paid models. She has ranked among the top ten worldwide.
Now in her thirties and still at the top of her game, Swanepoel continues to prove that Mzansi excellence shines brightly on the world stage.
Her unmatched grace, business acumen, and powerful legacy in fashion go beyond mere runway walking. She is defining it.
A stand-out moment was when Amapiano singer Tyla and Swanepoel got to saunter down the runway together in last season’s show.