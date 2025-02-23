Simple breathing exercises for effective stress relief

Incorporating simple breathing techniques into daily life can be a powerful tool for managing stress and enhancing overall well-being.

Breathing exercises are an effective and accessible way to reduce stress, relax the body, and enhance lung function.

Research by the National Library of Medicine (NLM) in the United States highlights that chronic stress and prolonged sedentary time directly contribute to the development and worsening of cardiovascular disease.

Health professionals suggest that even a few minutes of controlled breathing daily can help reduce anxiety, sharpen concentration, and promote overall well-being.

Professional life coach Sherri Gordon states that breathing exercises can assist in managing conditions like generalised anxiety disorder.

“These exercises can improve mood, reduce stress, and decrease heart and respiratory rates. In some cases, they might be more effective than mindfulness,” Gordon explains.

Additional benefits include lowered blood pressure, reduced stress hormones, and increased feelings of calm and well-being.

Breathing exercises for effective stress relief

To maximise the benefits of these exercises, experts recommend practising in a quiet space while wearing loose clothing that does not restrict breathing.

Placing hands on the chest or abdomen can help monitor breathing patterns, ensuring slow, steady inhalations and exhalations.

Diaphragmatic breathing

Also known as belly breathing, this technique promotes deep relaxation. Sit or lie comfortably, placing one hand on your chest and the other on your abdomen. Inhale deeply through your nose, allowing your abdomen to rise. Hold your breath for a moment before exhaling slowly through your mouth. This method helps strengthen the diaphragm and encourages full oxygen exchange.

Pursed lip breathing

This technique is especially beneficial for those with respiratory difficulties. Inhale through the nose, then pucker your lips as if blowing out a candle. Exhale slowly and steadily through pursed lips. The controlled release of air helps regulate breathing patterns and improve oxygen flow.

Alternate nostril breathing

Also known as Nadi Shodhana Pranayama, this practice is rooted in yoga and is believed to enhance balance and calmness. Using one finger, close your right nostril and inhale through the left. Then, switch sides by closing the left nostril and exhaling through the right. This exercise can lower heart rate and improve cardiovascular function.

4-7-8 breathing method

A well-known technique for reducing anxiety, the 4-7-8 method involves inhaling through the nose for four counts, holding the breath for seven counts, and exhaling slowly through the mouth for eight counts. Practising this technique regularly can help ease stress and promote relaxation.

