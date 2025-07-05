Somizi arrives in a chopper, stealing the show with 8 outfit changes at the Hollywoodbets Durban July

Somizi arrived at the 2025 Hollywoodbets Durban July with flair and an entourage ready for runway-worthy drama.

Only Somizi Mhlongo could turn a day at the races into an eight-act fashion theatre.

Only Somizi Mhlongo could turn a day at the races into an eight-act fashion theatre.

The multi-talented entertainer arrived at the 2025 Hollywoodbets Durban July with flair and an entourage ready for runway-worthy drama.

As always, Somizi didn’t just attend the Durban July, he became the moment.

With this year’s theme, Marvels of Mzansi, the choreographer and media personality took creative freedom to the next level by collaborating with Hollywood Costumes to produce not one, not two, but eight show-stopping outfits to be revealed throughout the day.

Each look was layered in symbolism, satire and sparkling craftsmanship, capturing the essence of South African identity with Somizi’s signature edge.

Somizi’s look 1: The Headliner

Somizi’s arrival looked immediately to set social media ablaze.

Wearing a custom gown covered in actual clippings of South African newspaper headlines, he floated across the Greyville racecourse like a walking front page.

The high-collared, floor-length ensemble included dramatic puffed sleeves and a statement headpiece adorned with the words: “No DNA, Just RSA.”

There are also rumours of him arriving in a helicopter.

The accompanying wig was an architectural feat in itself — stacked into the shape of the African continent and dyed in the colours of the South African flag.

“This look says I’m made in South Africa, by South Africa,” Somizi quipped during a quick interview. “We are more than our genetics, we’re our spirit, our culture, our resilience.”

Costume Theatre, Mzansi style. The newspaper look was only the beginning. Throughout the day, fans and photographers gathered in anticipation of each transformation.

Every hour or so, Somizi re-emerged in a fresh, jaw-dropping outfit that sparked laughter, applause and endless camera flashes.

Sources close to the production reveal that the upcoming looks include a full, beaded warrior-inspired ensemble, a drag-style sparkling bodysuit with a Ndebele cape, a reimagined 1980s disco take on traditional Xhosa wear and a final “red carpet reveal” outfit rumoured to involve a mechanical element because, of course.

Each design was carefully constructed by a team of stylists and costume designers at Hollywood Costumes and their label, Sompire Fashion, with Somizi’s vision at the forefront.

“I didn’t want to just dress for Durban July,” he said. “I wanted to honour the July and remind people why fashion is also performance art.”

