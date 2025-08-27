South African legend John Kani joins Oscars voting body, flying the African flag high

South African screen legend John Kani has officially joined the prestigious Oscars voting body, standing proudly alongside African creatives shaping global cinema.

From Wakanda’s wise king to international film authority, Kani’s latest milestone cements his legacy on the world stage.

A legendary career takes a global step

Celebrated actor, director, and playwright Dr. John Kani has added another remarkable achievement to his decorated career. The veteran star, best known globally for his role as King T’Chaka in Black Panther and Disney’s Rafiki on Disney’s Mufasa, has been invited to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences voting body, the exclusive group responsible for selecting Oscar winners.

This honour places Kani among the few South Africans who have entered the Academy’s inner circle, a sign of how African voices are increasingly shaping global cinematic narratives.

South Africans at the Oscars table

Kani joins iconic film producer Anant Singh, known for Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom, as the only South African currently in the Academy’s elite voting membership. Together, they represent the country’s influence on world cinema, from storytelling rooted in African history projects that command global box-office success.

Africa’s cinematic wave

Kani isn’t alone in this historic moment. The Academy’s latest invitees also include six African creatives, among them Nigerian filmmaker and actor Akin Omotoso, celebrated for his directing work on Rise and Vaya.

Showcasing how the continent’s storytellers are carving out an undeniable space in Hollywood’s most prestigious institution.

Kani himself has always advocated for African stories told by Africans. His plays, including Nothing but the Truth and Kunene and the King, continue to highlight themes of identity, justice, and cultural pride. His inclusion in the Oscars voting body reinforces that African voices are no longer peripheral but central to the global cinematic conversation

Wakanda forever, Africa forever

From embodying the regal wisdom of Wakanda’s King T’Chaka to championing South Africa’s arts scene for decades, John Kani has become a beacon of African excellence.

His presence in the Academy means African cinema has a stronger voice in deciding which films are honoured on the biggest stage of them all.

As the world of film evolves, the timing couldn’t be better. With African music, fashion, and television already influencing global culture, cinema’s next great wave is unmistakably African, and Kani is helping to lead it.