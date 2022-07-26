How to locate a smartphone that’s lost or stolen

ETX Daily Up

Apple and Google have set up a relatively simple system that allows you to geolocate your smartphone when you can’t find it, whether it is simply misplaced, or worse, it’s been stolen.

To locate an Android smartphone, simply go to any other device, log in to your Google account, and then go to Android.com/Find.

From then on, all your listed devices can be precisely located. However, a few conditions must be met. Your smartphone must be switched on, for example, still signed in to your account, and the device’s Location function and Find My Device must be turned on too.

If it’s somewhere nearby, but you still can’t find it, it’s possible to make it ring via the Android.com/Find web page. In case of theft, you can lock your device and even remotely erase its data, again provided that the smartphone is switched on and connected.

If you have an iPhone, the procedure is virtually the same. This time, you have to go to iCloud.com/find and log in to your Apple account.

Note that it is also possible to use the Find My application on another iPhone or iPad that you own.

Here again, you can ring, lock or delete your iPhone’s data remotely.

How to clean your smartphone, tablet and laptop

Cleaning and disinfecting a phone. Picture: iStock

When cleaning a smartphone, be sure to take care of the whole device, not just the screen.

The first step is to remove the protective cover and clean it thoroughly. Then clean the front, back and edges of the phone. A small amount of soap or alcohol-based solution (but less than 70% alcohol, even if it is in the form of wipes) can also be used. However, be careful to avoid household cleaning products.

Care must also be taken not to let any liquid into the openings of the device, whether it be the audio output, the charging connector or around the buttons.

As a general rule, switch electronic devices off before cleaning, and, with regard to laptops, don’t forget to clean the screen as well as the keyboard. Finally, bear in mind that you should really clean your phone or computer again if they are handled by other people.

Do:

use lint-free cloths (a damp one first and then another to dry);

add a very small amount of soap if necessary;

avoid letting any liquid into electronic devices.

Don’t:

hold a smartphone under the tap;

use detergents or other chemical products;

rub too hard when cleaning displays, which are easily damaged or scratched.

