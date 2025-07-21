Bowers & Wilkins and McLaren Racing – where sound meets speed

Bowers & Wilkins will support McLaren Racing’s global travel and race preparation efforts.

The appeal of Formula One will undoubtedly appeal to fans who want to merge music with the roar of a V8 engine using Bowers & Wilkins headphones.

Usually, when you attend a Formula One Grand Prix, you wear headphones or earplugs because of the loud roar of the V8 engines.

While many people use earplugs, others opt for headphones and with a plethora of brands currently available on the market.

Bowers & Wilkins headphones and McLaren

From Bose to Sennheiser, Sony, and now Bowers & Wilkins, users are spoiled for choice.

While many headphones have their own unique features, such as noise cancellation, long battery life, and convenient touch controls, as well as Bluetooth multipoint connectivity, some users want to see a performance attached to the buds.

Bowers & Wilkins, the British audio pioneers, have announced a new chapter in their partnership with iconic performance brand McLaren.

F1 sound

While the two brands have worked together for almost a decade to bring exceptional sound into McLaren’s supercars, this partnership now shifts into high gear, expanding to include the McLaren Formula 1 Team.

Adriana Wooldridge from Homemation, distributors of Bowers & Wilkins in South Africa, said the announcement is a perfect meeting point of engineering, performance, and passion.

“More than speed or sound, it’s about how both can transform an experience. Whether you’re behind the wheel or with your headphones, this collaboration represents the best of British innovation.”

Collaboration

As part of the partnership, Bowers & Wilkins will support the McLaren Racing team’s extensive global travel and race preparation needs with their award-winning audio products, from noise-cancelling headphones to immersive sound systems.

This collaboration also means fans can expect more co-branded products in the future, following the success of the Px8 McLaren Edition headphones and the Zeppelin McLaren Edition wireless speaker.

Nick Martin, co-chief commercial officer of McLaren Racing, said both brands share a commitment to innovation and technical excellence.

Availability

While no availability or pricing has been specified, South African music lovers, motorsport fans, and audio enthusiasts will welcome the news as it signals more than a partnership, but a promise of what’s possible when two performance powerhouses collaborate.

