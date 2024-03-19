Dell strengthens collaboration to help enterprises adopt AI tech

People are looking for an easy way to implement AI solutions.

Once the preserve of science fiction, AI has wormed its way into people lives in myriad ways, Photo: iStock

Dell Technologies has strengthened its collaboration with NVIDIA to help enterprises adopt Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies.

The company said by expanding the Dell Generative AI Solutions portfolio, including with the new Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA, organisations can accelerate integration of their data, AI tools and on-premises infrastructure to maximise their generative AI (GenAI) investments.

Michael Dell, founder and CEO, Dell Technologies said people are looking for an easy way to implement AI solutions.

“Through our combined efforts, organisations can seamlessly integrate data with their own use cases and streamline the development of customised GenAI models.”

Jensen Huang, founder and CEO, NVIDIA said AI factories are central to creating intelligence on an industrial scale.

“Together, NVIDIA and Dell are helping enterprises create AI factories to turn their proprietary data into powerful insights.”

ALSO READ: AI tools will manage time, boost work, but won’t take over jobs, Microsoft says

Transforming industries

In December, Michael Dell during a tech conference said as the amount of data exploded and application of AI increased its value, this had the potential to transform industries.

“AI, like the PC, the Internet and smartphones before it, will transform industries in how we live and work and we are already working closely with partners like Nvidia to deliver accelerated generative AI ready infrastructure and services built for the enterprise.

“It is our greatest privilege to be part of your stories and it inspires us every day to keep at it, keep realising your greatest opportunities to create, innovate and move the world forward,” Dell said.

Science fiction

Once the preserve of science fiction, AI has wormed its way into people’s lives in myriad ways, the most noticeable of which is ChatGPT, the generative AI platform capable of handling complex tasks on command.

However, while AI applications automate the majority of tedious and repetitive tasks and since people do not have to memorise things or solve puzzles to get the job done, the addiction to AI can cause problems to future generations.

ALSO READ: Oppo to introduce IoT and AI product ecosystem to SA