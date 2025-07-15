Donkey Kong Bananza launches on Switch 2, but there are limits [VIDEO]

The game can be played solo or in co-op with a friend.

An all-new 3D platforming game, Donkey Kong Bananza, is launching exclusively for Nintendo Switch 2 on July 17th.

Donkey Kong punches, grabs, tosses, climbs, smashes and flexes his strength as he explores the depths of this wild action adventure together with his new friend Pauline.

Donkey Kong

The game can be played solo or in co-op with a friend. Pauline’s vocal blasts can be unleashed using the Joy-Con 2 controller’s mouse functionality.

Players can also use GameShare to share the game and play in co-op with another player locally, even if they don’t have the game themselves.

As Donkey Kong, you will be able to utilise powerful abilities to smash your way through obstacles and enemies and even unearth discoveries.

Features

These abilities can be combined for maximum mayhem. Additionally, Pauline can enhance Donkey Kong’s destructive abilities and temporarily transform him into new animal forms through the power of her singing.

Collecting gold builds up Bananergy, which allows Pauline’s singing to activate the transformations.

They include Kong Bananza, which makes Donkey Kong super strong, Zebra Bananza, which makes him faster and lets him dash for short distances and Ostrich Bananza, which allows DK to fly and drop Egg Bombs on enemies.

ALSO READ: NAG magazine launches winter edition with Doom: The Dark Ages on cover [VIDEO]

Nintendo specs

Meanwhile, despite the Switch 2 being a massive upgrade over Nintendo’s previous console, technically, the portable hardware is still less powerful than Xbox Series X or the PS5, which means that, despite being a much newer piece of tech, the Switch 2 is lagging behind its theoretical competition.

While most owners may not care about this, the Switch 2 should be strong enough to run most modern third-party games.

However, based on recent statements made by the people working on Switch 2’s exclusive Donkey Kong Bananza, it seems that even Nintendo is impacted by the Switch 2’s specs, Polygon reported.

During an interview with Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia, Bananza director Kazuya Takahashi acknowledged the technical hiccups — but cautioned that one had to consider “various factors” at play.

NOW READ: WATCH: ‘Resident Evil Requiem’ release date revealed: A new era of survival horror begins