New Rockstar Game: More than just GTA 6 on the horizon?

By Cheryl Kahla

Developer Rockstar Games – known for blockbusters like Grand Theft Auto (GTA 6) and Red Dead Redemption 2 – is working on something exciting.

And no, we’re not talking about GTA 6, which is expected to come to a console or PC near you in 2024 or 2025.

New Rockstar Games project

Even though the specifics of GTA 6 are still well under wraps, there’s another twist in the tale sending ripples of excitement through the gaming community.

Actor resume clue

To the professional resume of Voice Actor Michael Ursu on Actors Access alludes that he is part of an unannounced Rockstar VR (virtual reality) project.

As reported by Games Radar, Ursu also reportedly worked on two other undisclosed video games: a new Borderlands game, and a new game from Genshin Impact developer MiHoyo.

This, of course, opens a whole loot box of questions. What could this VR project be? Is it an adaption of a a major IP for the VR universe? Is something else entirely, something fresh and new?

GTA San Andreas VR

Speculation inevitably turns to the recently announced VR port of Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas for Meta Quest.

And since we have next to no information about the San Andreas VR port or additional content (other than the sparse leaks) it surely remains a contender.

What we know for sure is the gaming community can anticipate than just Grand Theft Auto 6. Only time will tell but the gaming horizon just got a lot more exciting.

Disclaimer: Ursu has since removed all mention of Rockstar Games from his resume. However, a screengrab of the previous version was shared on ResetEra.