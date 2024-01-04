Get verified! On WhatsApp?

There are several changes coming to one of the most utilised apps in the world.

Soon enough, the WhatsApp application on your phone will be updating itself. And, according to the data service WABetaInfo, its users can expect several updates.

Verified badges – just like on X (formerly Twitter) will be one of them. This will mostly be for channels, says WABetaInfo.

The idea, WABetaInfo says, is to increase credibility. In the same way Twitter once had before it changed ownership.

New interface

The data service agency also said that there will be a new interface for its web clients. It elaborated that the goal of this particular update was to reduce eye discomfort in dim lighting and make things look better.

The use of a username will also be introduced to the mix. This, WABetaInfo, will possibly do away with the requirement of sharing phone numbers, providing more flexibility for users.

Also on WhatsApp Web, there will be a new test version that lets people post status updates. This means that if you use WhatsApp on your computer, you can share pictures, videos, and messages on your status, just like you do on your phone.

Before, there were some restrictions when using WhatsApp on multiple devices, but now, this feature is helpful for those who spend a lot of time working or using the internet on their computers.