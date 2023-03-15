WATCH: Google rolls out more AI features for Gmail, docs and more

Faizel Patel

Tech giant Google has unveiled a new set of AI-powered features in Google Workspace apps, including Google Docs, Gmail, Sheets, and Slides.

Google said the features have been designed to make writing, communication and collaboration even easier for its users.

Watch the video: A new era for AI and Google Workspace

AI transformational

Johanna Voolich Wright, Vice President, Product, Google Workspace said AI has been transformational in building products that have earned a valued place in people’s lives.

“Across our productivity suite, advances in AI are already helping 3 billion users save more time with Smart Compose and Smart Reply, generate summaries for Docs, look more professional in meetings, and stay safe against malware and phishing attacks.

“We’re now making it possible for Workspace users to harness the power of generative AI to create, connect, and collaborate like never before. Today, we’re sharing our broader vision for how Workspace is evolving to incorporate AI as a collaborative partner that is always there to help you achieve your goals, across Gmail, Docs, Slides, Sheets, Meet, and Chat,” Wright said.

Features

According to Wright, with these features, users will be able to draft, reply, summarise, and prioritise Gmail, brainstorm, proofread, write, and rewrite in Docs, go from raw data to insights and analysis via auto completion, formula generation, and contextual categorisation in Sheets.

Users will also be able to generate new backgrounds and capture notes in Meet and enable workflows for getting things done in Chat

Availability

Wright said Google AI-based capabilities get better with human feedback.

“We’ll launch these new experiences this month via our trusted tester program, starting with English in the United States. From there, we’ll iterate and refine the experiences before making them available more broadly to consumers, small businesses, enterprises, and educational institutions in more countries and languages.

“When it comes to delivering the full potential of generative AI across Workspace, we’re just getting started. In the same way that we revolutionised real-time collaboration with co-authoring in Docs 17 years ago, we’re excited to transform creation and collaboration all over again in Workspace,” Wright added.

