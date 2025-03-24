Anticipated tech product launches to look forward to in 2025

2025 is already showing glimpses of the exciting and innovative technology that have already made it into consumers hands.

With three months of the year gone, there have been several global tech product launches in 2025, with more still to come.

In January, the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) kicked off in Las Vegas, featuring gadgets, robots and vehicles imbued with artificial intelligence (AI).

So far, we have seen launches from Apple with the iPhone 16e, Huawei with the tri-fold Mate XT Ultimate, and Samsung with its S25 series.

Innovation

There have been several other launches with products from Honor, Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi, with more to come.

Last month, the Mobile World Congress 2025 (MWC) in Barcelona featured global brands, including Xiaomi, Honor, and Huawei, which occupied a large part of the show floor. Google and Samsung were also present at the congress.

While there were not many major announcements, concepts and innovative products got everyone talking.

Cameras

Meanwhile, Fujifilm has unveiled the first GFX large format camera with a fixed lens: the Fujifilm GFX100RF.

This follows in the footsteps of the highly successful Fujifilm X100 series. The GFX100RF is notable for incorporating a 102MP high-speed image sensor alongside a fixed 35mm F4 lens, all in a compact body that weighs only 735g.

This makes it the smallest and lightest in the GFX large-format camera range, with a weight even less than that of a Fujifilm X-T5 mounted with a regular kit lens.

The GFX100RF is a rangefinder-style camera, with the viewfinder offset to the side of the camera, making it ideal for street, travel and documentary photography.

AI

With AI all the rage at the moment in mobile phones, mobile photography is expected to take a giant leap as 2025 progresses.

AI has been a game-changer in various industries, and photography is no exception.

We’ve all been there — snapping multiple photos in search of the perfect shot, only to find that in one, your smile is just right, but your eyes are half-closed, and in another, your expression is perfect, but someone else in the frame is mid-blink.

Photography

The Huawei Nova 13’s AI Best Expression feature uses AI to analyse each frame in real time. The AI then evaluates key facial details, like eye openness, smile curvature, and overall facial harmony, detecting the most flattering expressions for every individual in the shot.

Samsung also has unique AI features, such as Multimodal Search and audio Eraser, while other brands are also catching up with the latest AI innovation. Firm favourites include “Circle to Search” audio transcribing and even removing glass reflections.

Product launches

With still nine months left of this year, you can be sure there will be more innovative tech product launches in the works. These are some of the launches you can look forward to, with dates yet to be confirmed.

Huawei’s global innovative product launch event in Berlin, Germany, in May

In June, Apple holds its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) to introduce new versions of the software that runs on Apple devices. WWDC is always focused on new operating systems, but there are sometimes new hardware products as well.

Electric cars with extended range from different brands.

Robots that tidy living rooms, load dishwashers, or even handle basic errands have made it through sci-fi imaginations for ages.

Next-gen gaming consoles from the likes of Nintendo, Sony and Xbox.

Smart kitchen appliances from Samsung, Hisense and LG, among others.

folding laptops and dual-screen tech

Apple iPhone 17 around September or October.

With so many other tech launches yet to come and more innovative products to be unveiled, 2025 is already showing glimpses of the exciting and innovative technology that has already made it into consumers’ hands, and we haven’t even touched on buds, smart glasses and TVs… Are you ready?

