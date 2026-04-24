Google Search no longer passive: South Africans turn to AI for answers, not just links

'We've stopped talking to our computers like robots and started treating them like mentors.'

South Africans have shifted from typing loose keyword fragments to engaging in specific, goal-oriented conversations.

This is according to Google’s latest search trends for March and April 2026.

Expectation to solve problems

According to Google, the expectation is no longer to sift through links, but to receive clear, direct answers that solve real problems.

From academic support to career growth, this evolution signals a more intentional relationship with information, one that is conversational, intuitive and focused on outcomes rather than queries.

“The simple search is history. We’ve stopped talking to our computers like robots and started treating them like mentors,” Google said.

Google said that whether it’s academic support or career development, South Africans are no longer looking for links; they want answers.

This is how search behaviour has changed: Career anxiety is fuelling a skills race.

Searches

Searches for interview prep, resume tips, career upskilling and building AI skills are climbing as the job market becomes more competitive and workers worry about how automation will affect their employment.

Gap-year planning: This has surged 110% over the past 90 days as people rethink their next moves.

Cover letter writing: Searches have jumped 60% in the same period, showing a shift toward using AI to brainstorm cover letters, role-play interview questions and refine applications.

Skill development + AI: This specific pairing – which has been a defining trend of the 2026 job market – has risen 100% over the past year, proving that workers aren’t just looking for any skills, they are looking for AI-augmented ones.

Prompting has become a core literacy

According to Google’s search trends, the most explosive data point in the report is the 1 200% increase in searches for “prompt” over the past 12 months.

Paired with big spikes in AI literacy and prompt engineering, it reveals that South Africans are asking better questions to drive better answers. and using the search bar as a conversation.

Students are asking tougher questions

In the classroom, the integration of AI is becoming highly specialised. Students are moving beyond simple definitions to complex applications:

AI + chemistry: Increased by 200% this year.

AI + university: Increased by 190%.

AI + computer programming: Up 120%.

Reflecting a focus on academic integrity, searches for AI detection hit an all-time high in March 2026, skyrocketing 160% month-on-month.

The micro-mastery renaissance

Search data reveals a fascinating parallel trend: a massive spike in tactile, offline hobbies learned through online mentors.

Embroidery + learning: Up 500% in the last year.

Crochet, calligraphy + sheet music: All saw breakout growth (meaning a sudden, massive spike in interest).

Yoga + learning: Up 100% in the past 90 days.

AI drives personal productivity

Google said South Africans are delegating the mental load of organisation to technology. Searches for AI schedules grew by 510% over the past year, with a breakout in the last month.

Meanwhile, interest in NotebookLM, used to organise textbooks and lecture notes, is up 190%.

Siya Madikane, communications & public affairs manager, Google SA, views it as a shift from simple queries to more complex, goal-driven use.

“Search has shifted from passive browsing to active problem-solving. People are becoming far more intentional; they aren’t just scrolling for content, they’re searching for results, like landing a job, honing their skills or mastering a syllabus.”

Google Cloud Next ’26

Meanwhile, the Google Cloud Next ’26 event highlighted the shift from basic generative AI to the “agentic era”.

The new Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform allows businesses to create and manage numerous autonomous AI agents. These agents can work together using the new Agent-to-Agent (A2A) orchestration protocol.

To ensure safety, Google introduced the Agent Sandbox. This is a secure environment that allows model-generated code to run without risking system integrity.

Infrastructure

On the infrastructure side, Google presented its eighth-generation TPUs. The hardware is split into the TPU 8t for large-scale training and the TPU 8i for high-efficiency inference.

The Virgo Network fabric supports these chips. It is designed to handle the data traffic from interconnected AI agents.

In addition, the event featured a major security partnership with Wiz. This integration brings AI-driven “cyber defence agents” directly into the cloud fabric for autonomous threat detection and response.