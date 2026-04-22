This is the best performing mobile network in South Africa

The report's findings are based on more than 315 000 speed tests.

Mobile network operator MTN continues to dominate its competitors, Vodacom, Cell C, Telkom and Rain as the best operator in the country.

MyBroadband Insights released its Q1 2026 Mobile Network Quality Report on Tuesday, confirming MTN as the country’s best‑performing mobile network compared to its competitors.

Report

The report’s findings are based on more than 315 000 speed tests conducted by mobile users nationwide during the first quarter of 2026.

The study combined crowdsourced data with dedicated drive tests, covering 20,000km across major cities, towns, and national roads.

Testing was performed on both high‑end smartphones supporting the latest technologies and mid‑range devices to reflect typical user experiences.

Best network

MTN dominated overall performance, recording the highest average download speed at 83.01Mbps.

Vodacom followed at 70.69Mbps, Cell C at 62.02Mbps, Telkom at 51.55Mbps, and Rain stumbled at 22.01Mbps.

MTN also ranked first in major metros in the country, including Tshwane, Cape Town, Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni, eThekwini, and Mangaung. Analysts attribute its strong showing to sustained investment in LTE and 5G infrastructure.

Competitors

Vodacom secured second place overall, with strong 5G speeds offsetting weaker 4G performance, while Cell C impressed with high upload speeds but remains constrained by its lack of 5G support.

Telkom delivered moderate results, while Rain lagged significantly behind competitors.

Network Quality Scores

To determine the best mobile network, each operator was given a Network Quality Score (NQS) out of 10, based on download speed, upload speed, and latency.

MTN achieved a leading score of 9.77, followed by Vodacom (7.95), Cell C (7.85), Telkom (6.42), and Rain (4.35).

Outlook

While MTN continues to lead South Africa’s mobile landscape, the report highlights competitive strengths among other operators, particularly Vodacom’s 5G rollout and Cell C’s upload performance.

The findings underscore the importance of infrastructure investment and technology adoption in shaping user experience across the country.